Anthony Joshua suffers minor injuries in car crash that kills two in Nigeria

Heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has suffered minor injuries in a car crash that has reportedly killed two others in Nigeria.

Earlier this month, Anthony Joshua took on YouTuber Jake Paul in a blockbuster boxing match that was broadcast live on Netflix. While it wasn’t the best bout to watch, AJ managed to get the job done with a vicious sixth round knockout that broke the jaw of Paul. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s next for the former world champion.

Joshua was always set to take a bit of time off in the wake of such a big fight, and it seems as if he decided to spend some time in Nigeria, where he has family ties.

As reported by the BBC, however, his trip has taken a turn with Joshua being involved in a nasty car accident.

BREAKING: Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car accident that has left two people dead in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/aOXJtN3j6S — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 29, 2025

Joshua involved in serious car accident

“Authorities in Nigeria say Anthony Joshua has been involved in a car accident in which two other people have been killed.

“Pictures of the heavyweight boxer sitting topless at the back of a car, surrounded by what appears to be broken glass, have been posted online.

“According to local media, Joshua was in the back of a vehicle when it collided with a stationary truck.

“The accident reportedly took place on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday morning.

“In social media videos from the site of the accident, the 36-year-old can be seen grimacing as he attempts to exit the car wreckage.”

We extend our best wishes to Anthony and the families of those who were killed in the incident.