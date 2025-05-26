Merab Dvalishvili admits lack of motivation as Sean O’Malley adds UFC legend to fight camp

Things are getting very interesting ahead of the UFC 316 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili first met O’Malley in the main event of Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas last September. On that night, Dvalishvili won a unanimous decision to claim the promotion’s bantamweight title. The pair are now set to run it back at UFC 316, which is set for June 7.

As the rematch draws closer, Dvalishvili has made a shocking admission. Having already beaten O’Malley, he is apparently struggling to find the motivation to prepare for the high-stakes rematch.

“This rematch is a little bit weird because it’s hard to motivate myself, you know?” he said in an interview on the UFC YouTube channel. “I’m fighting the same guy, but I know this guy will be more dangerous now. First fight, I was game. I had a game plan. I knew it was gonna work against him, and he had a game plan, and I stopped his game plan. Now I don’t know what game plan he gonna have.”