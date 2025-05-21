UFC champ Jon Jones updates on his career status: ‘I don’t know if I wanna call it retired’
UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones claims he isn’t retired. However, it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him in action any time soon either.
Jones is best known for a legendary run in the UFC light heavyweight division, where he cemented himself as one of the best fighters ever over the course of multiple title reigns. However, he ultimately vacated the division’s belt to move up to heavyweight.
Jones claimed the vacant UFC heavyweight title with a submission of Ciryl Gane in early 2023. He has fought just once since then, defending the title with a TKO of Stipe Miocic last fall.
Jones’ inactivity has been the source of a lot of frustration for fight fans, who want to see him fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Unfortunately, the MMA legend has been keeping his cards close to his chest.
Will Jon Jones fight in the UFC again?
Jones gave his latest update on his career status on May 21, responding to a fan who asked him how it feels to be retired on Twitter.
He didn’t provide much hope that he’ll fight again, but also didn’t commit to retirement.
“I don’t know if I wanna call it retired,” Jones wrote. “I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em.
“I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I’m genuinely enjoying life, I’m growing in different ways.”
Jones also got into it with a fan who questioned the impact his inactivity is having on his legacy, and once again implied he might be done fighting.
“Legacy completely ruined,” the fan wrote on Instagram.
“Jon Jones — youngest champion in UFC history,” Jones replied. “Most dominant, longest reigning. Made millions, left the sport on his own terms, flipped that fight money into real business success. Became a great father, inspired people all over the world. Yeah… what a terrible legacy.”
Do you think we’ll ever see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall, or is the UFC legend done for good?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones UFC