UFC champ Jon Jones updates on his career status: ‘I don’t know if I wanna call it retired’

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones claims he isn’t retired. However, it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him in action any time soon either.

Jones is best known for a legendary run in the UFC light heavyweight division, where he cemented himself as one of the best fighters ever over the course of multiple title reigns. However, he ultimately vacated the division’s belt to move up to heavyweight.

Jones claimed the vacant UFC heavyweight title with a submission of Ciryl Gane in early 2023. He has fought just once since then, defending the title with a TKO of Stipe Miocic last fall.

Jones’ inactivity has been the source of a lot of frustration for fight fans, who want to see him fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Unfortunately, the MMA legend has been keeping his cards close to his chest.