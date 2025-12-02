Tom Aspinall slams Jon Jones for post-UFC 321 trolling: ‘This guy was the GOAT?’

By Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally responded to Jon Jones’s relentless trolling since his UFC 321 title defense.

Tom Aspinall’s long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight came to a screeching halt in the UFC 321 main event against Ciryl Gane in October. Just minutes into their UFC 321 headliner, Gane accidentally poked both of Aspinall’s eyes, causing vision issues and leaving Aspinall unable to continue competing.

Aspinall has come under intense criticism from some fans, fighters, and pundits since UFC 321. Former UFC champions TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling have gone as far as to question Aspinall’s heart and the severity of his eye injuries.

Aspinall was set to reign in a new era in the UFC heavyweight division at UFC 321 following Jon Jones’ abrupt retirement in June. Since UFC 321, Jones has doubled down on his comeback plans in 2026 and has relentlessly taunted Aspinall since the Gane fight.

Tom Aspinall answers Jon Jones’ taunts of UFC 321 no contest and eye injuries

Jones has claimed he’s ‘learned a lot about Tom’ since UFC 321, questioning the UFC heavyweight champion’s heart and labeling his grappling ‘overrated’. Since a fight between Aspinall and Jones fell apart earlier this year, tensions have remained high between the two behemoths.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall responded to Jones.

“Good for him, man. Good for him,” Aspinall said of Jones. “I thought this guy was the GOAT? Focus on yourself bro, you’ve retired; just do your own thing.

“If you’re so much better than everyone else, just go enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about what I’m doing. I was trying to get a fight with him, but realized that wasn’t going to happen. But Jon is just doing some damage to himself out there, so I’ll let him do his thing.”

Aspinall is set for a likely rematch against Gane in 2026 once he’s fully healed from his injuries. As for Jones, he could potentially be on a future collision course with Aspinall if he successfully changes UFC CEO Dana White’s mind on fighting at The White House.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

