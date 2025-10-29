TJ Dillashaw becomes the latest to accuse Tom Aspinall of ‘taking the easy way out’ at UFC 321

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is the latest to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.

Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s first title defense ended in disaster after he was eyepoked in both eyes just minutes into his fight with Ciryl Gane last Saturday. The UFC 321 main event was ruled a no-contest after Aspinall was unable to continue competing, failing to bring new life to the division post-Jon Jones.

Aspinall suffered multiple eye injuries in his fight with Gane and will undergo extensive testing to figure out a timeline for a return to the Octagon. The latest health update provided by Aspinall’s father revealed the UFC heavyweight champion still can’t see out of one of his eyes days after UFC 321.

Several top UFC names have questioned the severity of Aspinall’s injuries at UFC 321, with some accusing Aspinall of finding a way out of the fight. This includes Aljamain Sterling, who took a fair share of fan backlash for his stance on Aspinall’s injuries.

TJ Dillashaw joins former opponent in post-UFC 321 slander against Tom Aspinall

During a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw weighed in on the abrupt end to UFC 321.

“Look, first and foremost, it was a foul and Ciryl Gane is the one to blame for it. But, from the optics and the way it looked — his eye was closed when he got poked in it, he was saying he couldn’t see but wasn’t even trying to open his eye,” Dillashaw said of Aspinall.

“Obviously I have no idea, I’m not there. But you see the pictures afterwards and his eye looks fine,” he continued. “I’ve seen a whole finger go in someone’s eye and they keep fighting.

“I don’t know. I mean, it’s all speculation, but I feel like he might have taken the easy way out.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)