UFC champ Tom Aspinall sends classy final message to newly retired Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall commends Jon Jones on ‘amazing’ UFC career

“I think he’s had an amazing career, and I think he should enjoy the rest of his life,” Aspinall said. “If he truly feels like he’s done enough—which he keeps saying that he does—he will be at peace. He doesn’t need me or anyone else to tell him how good he’s done. He’ll know it himself. I hope that he’s enjoying his life, he’s enjoying his family, and that he’s celebrating his career, because it’s been amazing.”

During the same interview, Aspinall laid out plans for a busy year. It certainly makes sense that he wants to stay active after spending so much of his recent career waiting for Jones.

“I’m going to be fighting hopefully twice this year,” Aspinall said. “That’s my plan, at least. I think I’ve wasted enough time. We’re looking to get a fight booked quick and it’s looking like it’s going to be pretty soon, anyway. And then hopefully, if everything goes well in the first one, I’m uninjured — which is easier said than done getting through a fight with a guy my size and coming out with no injuries.

“But if I can do that, I would like to fight at the end of the year as well. That’d be perfect.”

Hopefully, Aspinall gets his next fight booked soon.