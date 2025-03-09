Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss with message for Jon Jones

By Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss.

Tom Aspinall Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev

As UFC 313 approached, many were wondering if UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones would forgo a title unification bout against interim titleholder Tom Aspinall in favor of a showdown with “Poatan.” Pereira ended up losing the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, putting a halt to that idea.

Aspinall believes he is now one step closer to getting his chance at undisputed gold.

RELATED: DANA WHITE PROVIDES UPDATE ON JON JONES VS TOM ASPINALL FIGHT

Is Aspinall Closer to Jones Fight?

Tom Aspinall took to his YouTube channel to react to Alex Pereira dropping the 205-pound title to Magomed Ankalaev, while sending a message to Jon Jones.

“That’s off the table now, the Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight or any other weight really,” Aspinall said. “I mean, I guess he could still fight him at light heavyweight, but it won’t be for a title. Jon, there’s only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract and let’s get a date going. We’ve seen last night Dana White was talking. Everything is now done on Jon’s side and the UFC now have to find a date and a venue, a place, location. So, we’re waiting for that. We’ve got some good news coming soon, hopefully.”

UFC CEO Dana White explained to media members why he hadn’t been on board with the idea of Jones vs. Pereira besides the difference in size. White said that “Poatan” hadn’t cleared out the light heavyweight division. The UFC boss would’ve been more receptive to the matchup had Pereira defeated Ankalaev.

Now, fight fans are hoping that Jones and Aspinall finally share the Octagon to determine who is the true heavyweight king in MMA. White is confident that he can book the fight for this summer.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313

Ignacio Bahamondes urges Jalin Turner to reconsider retirement following UFC 313 fight

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to Magomed Ankalaev's UFC 313 win over Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes he knows how Magomed Ankalaev found success in the standup against Alex Pereira.

Justin Gaethje Dustin Poirier
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje will not be Dustin Poirier's retirement fight: 'I'm OK with it'

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Don’t expect Justin Gaethje to be Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight.

Dana White, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White gives thoughts on UFC 313 main event and confirms Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira rematch is likely

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the UFC 313 main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira reflects on UFC 313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC sensation Alex Pereira has reflected on his defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event last night.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Dana White provides update on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a message to Alex Pereira after UFC 313 victory

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following his victory over the Brazilian at UFC 313 last night.

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC
UFC

UFC 313 Bonus Report: Mauricio Ruffy one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

The Octagon moved to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 313 pay-per-view event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Results, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Alex Pereira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.