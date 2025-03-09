Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss with message for Jon Jones

Is Aspinall Closer to Jones Fight?

Tom Aspinall took to his YouTube channel to react to Alex Pereira dropping the 205-pound title to Magomed Ankalaev, while sending a message to Jon Jones.

“That’s off the table now, the Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight or any other weight really,” Aspinall said. “I mean, I guess he could still fight him at light heavyweight, but it won’t be for a title. Jon, there’s only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract and let’s get a date going. We’ve seen last night Dana White was talking. Everything is now done on Jon’s side and the UFC now have to find a date and a venue, a place, location. So, we’re waiting for that. We’ve got some good news coming soon, hopefully.”

UFC CEO Dana White explained to media members why he hadn’t been on board with the idea of Jones vs. Pereira besides the difference in size. White said that “Poatan” hadn’t cleared out the light heavyweight division. The UFC boss would’ve been more receptive to the matchup had Pereira defeated Ankalaev.

Now, fight fans are hoping that Jones and Aspinall finally share the Octagon to determine who is the true heavyweight king in MMA. White is confident that he can book the fight for this summer.