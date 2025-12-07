UFC 323 Results: Tatsuro Taira TKO’s Brandon Moreno (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Tatsuro Taira, UFC 323, Results, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the men’s flyweight matchup between Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira.

Moreno (23-9-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back decision victories over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi in his most recent Octagon appearances. The former flyweight kingpin has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira (18-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at August’s UFC Vegas 108 event, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Park Hyun-sung. Prior to that triumph, the Japanese standout was coming off the first loss of his professional career, which he suffered to Brandon Royval by way of split decision.

Round one of this UFC 323 men’s flyweight contest begins and Tatsuro Taira circles and then leaps in with a 1-2. He feints a takedown and then leaps in with a right. He drops down again and this time takes the fight to the floor. Brandon Moreno locks up a triangle choke from an odd position. This is pretty tight. Moreno continues to adjust the submission attempt. He still has half the round to work. Taira with some punches to the body, but he remains in the choke. Some knees from the Japanese fighter. Moreno continues to slowly adjust the choke hold. Just over a minute remains. The crowd isn’t happy but there’s no way Brandon is giving up on this. Tatsuro Taira continues to work some left hands. The crowd is booing hard now. Taira escapes and works some knees to close out the opening round.

Round two of this UFC 323 men’s flyweight matchup begins and Tatsuro Taira lands a low kick to start. Moreno misses with a left hook but lands a follow up uppercut. Taira with a crisp jab. Moreno with a low kick and then a right hook. Taira with a low kick in return. Both men are super-fast, but the Japanese fighter may have a slight edge. Tatsuro Taira dives in on a takedown and gets it. He moves to take the back of the former champion and is able to do so. Big right hands from Taira now. He flattens Moreno out and unloads shot after shot. The referee jumps in and stops the fight. WOW!

Official UFC 323 Results: Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Taira fight next following his TKO victory over Moreno this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno Tatsuro Taira UFC UFC 323

Related

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 323, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Joshua Van dethrones Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

UFC 323 Results: Joshua Van upsets Alexandre Pantoja (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van.

Payton Talbott, Henry Cejudo, UFC 323, Results, UFC
Payton Talbott

UFC 323 Results: Payton Talbott defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the men’s bantamweight matchup between Henry Cejudo and Payton Talbott.

Jan Blachowicz, UFC 323, Results, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

UFC 323 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov ends in a majority draw (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 323 main card lineup kicks off with a promising light heavyweight bout featuring former division title holder Jan Blachowicz taking on Bogdan Guskov.

Chris Duncan
Terrance McKinney

UFC 323 Results: Chris Duncan stops Terrance McKinney (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the lightweight matchup between Terrance McKinney and Chris Duncan.

Maycee Barber

UFC 323 Results: Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Brunno Ferreira, UFC 323, Results, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC 323 Results: Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Brunno Ferreira.

UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, Results, Alexandre Pantoja, Joshua Van, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 323: 'Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 323 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2.

Paddy Pimblett speaks at a UFC X fan expo, opposite Justin Gaethje in the cage at UFC 313
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje plans to play spoiler role against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025

UFC veteran Justin Gaethje is ready to play the role of spoiler in the main event of UFC 324 against Paddy Pimblett.

Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney responds to praise from former UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025

UFC star Terrance McKinney has responded to recent praise he’s received from former world champion Eddie Alvarez.