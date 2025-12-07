UFC 323 Results: Tatsuro Taira TKO’s Brandon Moreno (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the men’s flyweight matchup between Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira.

Moreno (23-9-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back decision victories over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi in his most recent Octagon appearances. The former flyweight kingpin has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira (18-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at August’s UFC Vegas 108 event, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Park Hyun-sung. Prior to that triumph, the Japanese standout was coming off the first loss of his professional career, which he suffered to Brandon Royval by way of split decision.

Round one of this UFC 323 men’s flyweight contest begins and Tatsuro Taira circles and then leaps in with a 1-2. He feints a takedown and then leaps in with a right. He drops down again and this time takes the fight to the floor. Brandon Moreno locks up a triangle choke from an odd position. This is pretty tight. Moreno continues to adjust the submission attempt. He still has half the round to work. Taira with some punches to the body, but he remains in the choke. Some knees from the Japanese fighter. Moreno continues to slowly adjust the choke hold. Just over a minute remains. The crowd isn’t happy but there’s no way Brandon is giving up on this. Tatsuro Taira continues to work some left hands. The crowd is booing hard now. Taira escapes and works some knees to close out the opening round.

Round two of this UFC 323 men’s flyweight matchup begins and Tatsuro Taira lands a low kick to start. Moreno misses with a left hook but lands a follow up uppercut. Taira with a crisp jab. Moreno with a low kick and then a right hook. Taira with a low kick in return. Both men are super-fast, but the Japanese fighter may have a slight edge. Tatsuro Taira dives in on a takedown and gets it. He moves to take the back of the former champion and is able to do so. Big right hands from Taira now. He flattens Moreno out and unloads shot after shot. The referee jumps in and stops the fight. WOW!

TAIRA FINISHES MORENO FOR A STATEMENT WIN 🔥 #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/PUjqx8hTaV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2025

Official UFC 323 Results: Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Taira fight next following his TKO victory over Moreno this evening in Las Vegas?