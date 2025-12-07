UFC 323 Results: Joshua Van upsets Alexandre Pantoja (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van.

Van (15-2 MMA) will enter his first career title bout on a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent triumph coming against former title challenger Brandon Royval in a ‘FOTN‘ effort at June’s UFC 317 event. Three weeks prior to that victory, ‘The Fearless’ earned a TKO win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva at UFC 316 in Newark.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (30-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting an eight-fight winning streak. ‘The Cannibal’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 317 event, where he successfully defended the promotion‘s 125lbs title for a fourth consecutive time with a submission victory over Kai Kara-France.

Round one of the UFC 323 co-main event begins and Alexandre Pantoja lands a low kick. He connects with another and Joshua Van answers with a left hook. The champ comes forward with a flurry. He throws a high kick. Van partially blocks it and Pantoja falls to the floor awkwardly. He remains on the ground and is holding his arm. This one is over apparently. Oh wow, Pantoja definitely dislocated his elbow or broke his arm. Yikes that was ugly to watch on reply. Van is the new champion.

Pantoja just broke his arm seconds into the first round! Joshua Van is your NEW champion! 🤯 #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/iN5hQAfYW2 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 7, 2025

Official UFC 323 Results: Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja via TKO (injury) at 0:26 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Van fight next following his TKO victory over Pantoja this evening in Las Vegas?