UFC 323 Results: Payton Talbott defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

UFC 323 results: Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott

Cejudo (16-6 MMA) will enter what is expected to be his final Octagon appearance with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former two-division UFC champion has suffered three straight decision losses to Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong respectively. ‘Triple C’ recorded his most recent victory back in May of 2020 at UFC 249, when he defeated Dominick Cruz to successfully defend the promotion’s 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Payton Talbott (11-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 317 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Felipe Lima. Prior to that triumph, the 27-year-old was coming off the first defeat of his professional career, which he suffered at the hands of Raoni Barcelos.

Round one of this UFC 323 men’s bantamweight contest begins and Henry Cejudo lands three straight low kicks. Payton Talbott responds with a big combination. ‘Triple C’ eats that right hand and then clips his opponent with a left hook in the pocket. Another low kick from the former double champ. He lands another and then just misses with a left hook. Talbott switches positions, maybe due to those low kicks. Cejudo looks for a single leg. He doesn’t get the takedown and now Payton is back to range. Talbott forces the clinch and lands a pair of good knees. Cejudo with a good left hook. These boys are swinging. Payton Talbott with a big combination. He scores an inside trip and takes Henry Cejudo down to the canvas. Wow! Talbott working some ground and pound. Cejudo is eating some big shots but manages to get back to his feet. Under 30 seconds remain now. Cejudo charges forward with some heavy shots. Payton ducks under and then lands another takedown to close out the opening round.

Round two of this UFC 323 men’s bantamweight contest begins and Henry Cejudo lands a good right hand. Payton Talbott answers with a low kick. Another big exchange and Cejudo goes down. He quickly scrambles back to his feet. The fighters clinch. Payton looks for another trip takedown, but this time ‘Triple C’ reverses and winds up taking top position. Cejudo moves to half guard and begins working some left hands. Talbott scrambles and now Henry is on his back. Another scramble and now Talbott is back to his feet. Payton Talbott with a nice left hook to the body. A big head kick and now a flurry of shots. Henry Cejudo is in trouble. More big body shots. Cejudo fires back with a right and then a left. Talbott with a trip. Cejudo is back up and these boys are trading leather! Cejudo is busted up but still throwing. A good left and then a low kick from the former champ. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Henry Cejudo connects with a big low kick that sends Payton Talbott to a knee. The youngster is back up and lands a jab. Cejudo with a good right. He eats a low kick but then lands a counter left hook. Talbott with a good left in return. The fighters clinch and both attempt trip takedowns. They end up pressed against the cage. The crowd is chanting “Henry” now. Talbott with another solid knee. Cejudo with a takedown now. He winds up taking the back of his opponent, but that also allows Talbott to return to his feet. Payton pushes Henry back up against the cage. Cejudo with a nice knee on the break. Under a minute to go. Big body shots by Talbott. Cejudo is hurt again. The fighters trade huge shots to close out the bout. Unbelievable fight.

Official UFC 323 Results: Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

