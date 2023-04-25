search
Stephan Bonnar

Coroner reveals UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar died of accidental fentanyl overdose

By Cole Shelton - April 24, 2023
Stephan-Bonnar

The cause of death for UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has been released.

According to the Clark County (Nev.) coroner’s office, they ruled Bonnar’s death accidental from “Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl and Mitragynine intoxication” in an email sent to MMA Fighting after a public records request following his death back in December.

The report states that the coroner’s office declined to provide additional details on Bonnar’s death, citing medical privacy laws. The office determines a cause and manner of death within 90 days, but a spokesperson said Bonnar’s case took additional time due to additional testing during the autopsy.

When the UFC confirmed Bonnar’s death, the Las Vegas-based promotion said it was believed the UFC Hall of Famer died due to presumed heart complications. The drug fentanyl is an opioid and is stronger than morphine and is the reason for thousands of overdoses throughout North America.

Stephan Bonnar (15-9) last fought back at Bellator 131 – his lone appearance in the promotion – and lost a split decision to Tito Ortiz. Prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Anderson Silva. Bonnar rose to fame for his TUF 1 finale fight against Forrest Griffin which White said changed the UFC forever.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” stated UFC President Dana White in a release announcing Bonnar’s death. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

In his career, Bonnar also had notable wins over Keith Jardine, James Irvin, and Terry Maritn among others while going 8-7 in the UFC and fought the likes of Jon Jones, Mark Coleman, Rashad Evans, and Lyoto Machida in his lengthy career. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 for his historic TUF 1 fight against Forrest Griffin.

Our thoughts go out to the family of Stephan Bonnar.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

