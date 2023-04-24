search
Conor McGregor Max Holloway MMA News

Max Holloway willing to move to welterweight for rematch with Conor McGregor: “We can do UFC 1 rules and just show up”

By Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023
Conor McGregor, Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is still hoping for a second meeting with Conor McGregor.

‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon earlier this month in the main event of UFC Kansas City. There, Holloway faced the fastly-rising Arnold Allen, who entered the contest on a 12-fight winning streak. However, the winning streak would end there, as the Hawaiian won by unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds.

While the former featherweight champion is still hopeful for a longshot fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski, he seemingly has another idea in mind. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Holloway pitched a potential rematch with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ is currently scheduled to face Michael Chandler in his return later this year.

In their first fight in August 2013, the Irishman defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision. Over a decade later,  the former UFC champion is willing to move as high as the welterweight division to make the rematch happen. Holloway even offered to fight McGregor at openweight if it’ll make the bout happen.

Conor McGregor Max Holloway

Max Holloway discusses possible rematch with Conor McGregor

“I would love to fight Conor,” Max Holloway stated on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at 145, and he’s big right now, we’ll see what happens. I know he wants to come back, and that would be a fight that is super interesting, super fun. There’s a lot of questions, a lot of unknowns, we’re just two different fighters from when we fought back then.”

He continued, “I think a lot of fans would love that fight, a lot of fans been asking for that fight. We’ll see what happens you know, at the end of the day it’s not even a weight thing bro. I’d fight him openweight, whatever the commission will tell us, just show up at the weight bro. You don’t have to worry, I’d just like to test him.”

“Yeah, [I’d fight him at welterweight], just show up. I guess we got to be close to each other I guess because of all this commission stuff, we could take it to the UFC 1 rules and just show up and fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor 2? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

