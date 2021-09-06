Stephan Bonnar shares disturbing videos of hospital altercation and police stand-off

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar shared disturbing videos of a hospital altercation and police stand-off on Saturday afternoon.

The former light heavyweight standout, Bonnar (15-9 MMA), has not competed since suffering split-decision loss to Tito Ortiz in 2014.

Based off the recent footage he shared on his official Instagram page, ‘The American Psycho’ appears to be in a bad place. The first video showcases Stephan Bonnar arguing with staff at Henderson Hospital Emergency Ward in Nevada, claiming they refuse to treat him for a fractured vertebrae.

“I’m coming to get treatment for a fractured vertebrae,” Bonnar yells at police in the second video (h/t MMAMania). “I can’t sit, dumbf—k, my back’s broken! Stephan Bonnar, I’m a UFC Hall of Famer. I don’t have my license on me or my debit card. You know why? Because the pharmacist at CVS forgot to give it back to me. You know when? When she was telling me I couldn’t get my 7.5mg Norcos because, guess why, I recently had 10mg Oxys filled.”

Stephan Bonnar continued:

“So they could only give me Tramadol. The Tramadol is awful, it doesn’t work. And the Oxycodone 10mgs are all gone. So I came to the emergency room finally after suffering with a fractured lumbar vertebrae, doctor, for a week!”

Multiple fighters witnessed Stephan Bonnar’s disturbing posts and reached out to help.

“I’m praying for you Stephan. I hope you will seek help you should consider a detox center and then rehabilitation. You can do it I did brother❤️🙏” – UFC legend Mark Coleman

“WTF call me homie!! you always have a brother to call during challenging waves of life. Love you big bro I’ll keep you in my prayers 🙏🏼💯” – UFC legend Diego Sanchez

Stephan Bonnar allegedly suffered the fractured lumbar vertebrae during a recent professional wrestling match.