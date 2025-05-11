Islam Makhachev sends cold message to Jack Della Maddalena following UFC 315

Islam Makhachev Warns JDM

In a new post on X, Islam Makhachev made it clear that he fully intends to compete for welterweight gold in his next outing.

“Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah. Let’s go.”

During the UFC 315 post-fight press conference, Jack Della Maddalena was asked about a likely showdown with Makhachev. It’s clear that the welterweight champion welcomes the matchup.

“It’s a beautiful challenge… I’m gonna get it back for Volk.”

Makhachev caught wind of Maddalena’s comments and he had a cold response for “JDM.”

“You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean”

Makhachev is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. Prior to UFC 315, Dana White told reporters that the winner of Maddalena vs. Muhammad would likely determine Makhachev’s next fight. After Maddalena captured the welterweight title, he spoke to White on the phone and ask if Makhachev was next. White responded, “We’ll figure this thing out.”

As far as where that might leave Ilia Topuria, many are wondering if a clash against Charles Oliveira could be the plan. Stick with BJPenn.com for more updates on what’s next in the welterweight and lightweight divisions.