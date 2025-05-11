Islam Makhachev sends cold message to Jack Della Maddalena following UFC 315

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Islam Makhachev has dropped a stern warning for Jack Della Maddalena.

Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena

Maddalena is the newly minted UFC Welterweight Champion. He demonstrated solid takedown defense, movement, and striking to prevent Belal Muhammad from having the success he’d been used to. While Muhammad was always in the fight, Maddalena was a step or two ahead of him most times. It led to a unanimous decision victory for Maddalena, who is the first UFC champion born in Perth.

As Makhachev now waits in the wings for a chance at double-champ status, he has a bold message for the new 170-pound king.

RELATED: JACK DELLA MADDALENA CONFIRMS INTEREST IN ISLAM MAKHACHEV FIGHT IN PERTH

Islam Makhachev Warns JDM

In a new post on X, Islam Makhachev made it clear that he fully intends to compete for welterweight gold in his next outing.

“Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah. Let’s go.”

During the UFC 315 post-fight press conference, Jack Della Maddalena was asked about a likely showdown with Makhachev. It’s clear that the welterweight champion welcomes the matchup.

“It’s a beautiful challenge… I’m gonna get it back for Volk.”

Makhachev caught wind of Maddalena’s comments and he had a cold response for “JDM.”

“You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean”

Makhachev is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. Prior to UFC 315, Dana White told reporters that the winner of Maddalena vs. Muhammad would likely determine Makhachev’s next fight. After Maddalena captured the welterweight title, he spoke to White on the phone and ask if Makhachev was next. White responded, “We’ll figure this thing out.”

As far as where that might leave Ilia Topuria, many are wondering if a clash against Charles Oliveira could be the plan. Stick with BJPenn.com for more updates on what’s next in the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

UFC Octagon Live

UFC 315 fighter provides health update following scary moment in Montreal

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Pros react, Noche UFC, UFC
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko doesn't 100% commit to Zhang Weili superfight

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko isn’t 100% sure what her next move is after winning at UFC 315.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight in Perth

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

New UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena has confirmed his interest in a showdown with lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad releases statement after losing belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad has released a short statement following his loss to Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.

Jose Aldo
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the state of MMA judging after Jose Aldo’s loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC

UFC 315 Bonus Report: Jasmine Jasudavicius one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Belal Muhammad, UFC 315, Pros react, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 event was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 315, Results, UFC
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, UFC 315, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Manon Fiorot (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 main card featured the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who squared off with streaking Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi.