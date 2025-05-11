Aiemann Zahabi details key advice Georges St-Pierre shared with him prior to UFC 315 win over Jose Aldo

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi revealed a key piece of advice UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre shared with him ahead of UFC 315.

Aiemann Zahabi

Zahabi shared the Octagon with the legendary Jose Aldo inside Bell Centre in Montreal this past Saturday. Zahabi had to overcome adversity in the fight, as he was knocked down and forced to retreat before getting his opponent to the mat. The bout went the distance, and Zahabi was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

One day prior to the fight, Zahabi had a difficult decision to make.

GSP’s Advice for Zahabi

Jose Aldo struggled to make the bantamweight limit one day prior to fighting Aiemann Zahabi. The bout was changed to a featherweight matchup, but not before Zahabi had an important conversation with Georges St-Pierre. Speaking to reporters during the UFC 315 post-fight press conference, Zahabi detailed the advice he received from “GSP” (h/t MMAJunkie).

“When he missed weight by eight pounds, the first thing Georges told me was, ‘It’s going to be so good for the story: Not only are you fighting a legend in the sport, you’re fighting him 8 pounds up – you had to move up in weight for him (because he couldn’t make weight).’ And then getting rocked only adds to the adversity – and I overcame it all,” Zahabi said after his win.

“Do I fight, or do I not fight? If I wanted to become a legend, I would have to face adversity. I’d have to win when the odds were against me. I felt like I did that today.”

Zahabi will now climb from the No. 15 position to potentially take Aldo’s No. 11 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. Aldo announced his retirement from pro MMA competition following the controversial loss to Zahabi in Montreal.

Aiemann Zahabi Georges St. Pierre UFC

