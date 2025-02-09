Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312
UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.
Last night, in the main event of UFC 312, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight championship. He went to war with Dricus du Plessis once again, but this time around, it was more one-sided than their first collision. In addition to losing, Sean also suffered a nasty broken nose during the fourth round of the fight.
Alas, in classic Strickland fashion, he simply popped it back into place and opted to keep on fighting. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to summon the kind of buzzer beater moment he needed, but he certainly earned the respect of a lot of fans – many of whom would quit under such circumstances.
When given the microphone to speak immediately after the loss, Strickland didn’t hold back when giving his true thoughts on the fight.
“I f***ing love you guys, man. I thought, when that f***er broke my nose, I thought, oh, that doesn’t f***ing feel right. I popped it back in place, kept fighting for you. The Dutch Man is a bad motherf***er, he kicked my ass fair and square. Props to him. Take your microphone, DC, I’m leaving. But hey, you guys, I f***ing love you guys. You fuel me, and I would break my nose for you f***ers any day of the week. Have a good one, bye.”
He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Sean certainly knows how to make some noise.
