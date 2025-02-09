Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312

By Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Sean Strickland

Last night, in the main event of UFC 312, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight championship. He went to war with Dricus du Plessis once again, but this time around, it was more one-sided than their first collision. In addition to losing, Sean also suffered a nasty broken nose during the fourth round of the fight.

RELATED: Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312

Alas, in classic Strickland fashion, he simply popped it back into place and opted to keep on fighting. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to summon the kind of buzzer beater moment he needed, but he certainly earned the respect of a lot of fans – many of whom would quit under such circumstances.

When given the microphone to speak immediately after the loss, Strickland didn’t hold back when giving his true thoughts on the fight.

There’s only one Sean Strickland 🤣 #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/asZMxRPooI

— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 9, 2025

Strickland reacts to du Plessis defeat

“I f***ing love you guys, man. I thought, when that f***er broke my nose, I thought, oh, that doesn’t f***ing feel right. I popped it back in place, kept fighting for you. The Dutch Man is a bad motherf***er, he kicked my ass fair and square. Props to him. Take your microphone, DC, I’m leaving. But hey, you guys, I f***ing love you guys. You fuel me, and I would break my nose for you f***ers any day of the week. Have a good one, bye.”

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Sean certainly knows how to make some noise.

What do you believe should be next for Sean Strickland in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the official retirement of mixed martial arts legend Dominick Cruz.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance in the main event of UFC 312.

Quillan Salkilld, UFC 312, Bonus, UFC
UFC 312

UFC 312 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 312 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Pros react, UFC 312, UFC

Pros react after Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Pros react after Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Tallison Teixeira, UFC 312, Results, Justin Tafa, UFC
UFC

UFC 312 Results: Tallison Teixeira stops Justin Tafa in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the main card heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira.