Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312

By Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance in the main event of UFC 312.

Sean Strickland

Last night, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight championship. He challenged Dricus du Plessis in a rematch of their epic first encounter, but this time around, the fight wasn’t particularly close. In fact, Sean even came away with a broken nose for his troubles.

RELATED: UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

There’s been a lot of commentary in the immediate aftermath of the result regarding what’s next for Strickland. A lot of people have also decided to take shots at him when it comes to his fight style and lack of urgency.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on the matter.

Dana White praises Sean Strickland after his #UFC312 loss and is impressed by his in-fight “professionalism.”

🎥 @UFC pic.twitter.com/UIZP4Zlbeu

— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 9, 2025

White praises Strickland

“Sean is usually really good at shutting people down. When he fought Izzy, it looked like he couldn’t get into a rhythm, and he was in his face, pressuring him the whole time. Feels like that was what Dricus did.”

“So, Sean Strickland, the way that he acts leading up to fights, right? Normally, when you have people who act the way that he acts, you see signs of it in a fight. Who is more focused, professional and solid in a fight than he is? When he gets hurt, no sticking out the tongue, or ‘that didn’t hurt me’. The guy stays focused, keeps coming forward. There’s never any hint of how he acts outside the Octagon when he’s in there. Absolute professional when he’s in there, absolutely fascinating.”

“I don’t know. I’ve never seen a guy so solid and professional. Gets his nose broke, snaps it back into place and keeps fighting. Gets hit with some nasty shots.”

What should be next for Sean Strickland? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the official retirement of mixed martial arts legend Dominick Cruz.

Quillan Salkilld, UFC 312, Bonus, UFC
UFC 312

UFC 312 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 312 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Pros react, UFC 312, UFC

Pros react after Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Pros react after Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Tallison Teixeira, UFC 312, Results, Justin Tafa, UFC
UFC

UFC 312 Results: Tallison Teixeira stops Justin Tafa in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the main card heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira.