Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance in the main event of UFC 312.
Last night, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight championship. He challenged Dricus du Plessis in a rematch of their epic first encounter, but this time around, the fight wasn’t particularly close. In fact, Sean even came away with a broken nose for his troubles.
There’s been a lot of commentary in the immediate aftermath of the result regarding what’s next for Strickland. A lot of people have also decided to take shots at him when it comes to his fight style and lack of urgency.
In the post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on the matter.
Dana White praises Sean Strickland after his #UFC312 loss and is impressed by his in-fight “professionalism.”
White praises Strickland
“Sean is usually really good at shutting people down. When he fought Izzy, it looked like he couldn’t get into a rhythm, and he was in his face, pressuring him the whole time. Feels like that was what Dricus did.”
“So, Sean Strickland, the way that he acts leading up to fights, right? Normally, when you have people who act the way that he acts, you see signs of it in a fight. Who is more focused, professional and solid in a fight than he is? When he gets hurt, no sticking out the tongue, or ‘that didn’t hurt me’. The guy stays focused, keeps coming forward. There’s never any hint of how he acts outside the Octagon when he’s in there. Absolute professional when he’s in there, absolutely fascinating.”
“I don’t know. I’ve never seen a guy so solid and professional. Gets his nose broke, snaps it back into place and keeps fighting. Gets hit with some nasty shots.”
