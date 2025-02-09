Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance in the main event of UFC 312.

Last night, Sean Strickland fell short in his attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight championship. He challenged Dricus du Plessis in a rematch of their epic first encounter, but this time around, the fight wasn’t particularly close. In fact, Sean even came away with a broken nose for his troubles.

RELATED: UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

There’s been a lot of commentary in the immediate aftermath of the result regarding what’s next for Strickland. A lot of people have also decided to take shots at him when it comes to his fight style and lack of urgency.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on the matter.