UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

By Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the official retirement of mixed martial arts legend Dominick Cruz.

Dominick Cruz

As we know, Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. It comes at the end of an iconic career, with many believing he stands tall as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that opinion, his body of work is certainly impressive.

When it comes to the immediate future, Cruz will likely make his way back to the commentary table. He’s one of the best analysts in the game and throughout the course of his time in the sport, he has been recognized as one of the most knowledgable fighters out there.

Following UFC 312, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on the career of Cruz and his decision to hang up the gloves.

Dana White admits he’s “glad” Dominick Cruz finally called it a career after so many injuries:

“I’m blown away he’s hung around as long as he did. … The mental drive to want to come back to try again, and again, and again after so many surgeries. You’ve got to give it to him.” pic.twitter.com/S7fvg3UWg1

— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 9, 2025

White’s view on Cruz

“When you have the type of experience and type of career he’s had, and you can sit in the booth and talk fights, it’s awesome. He’ll have a great career after his career.”

“Listen, I’m blown away that he’s hung in there as long as he did. Who has been more injured than this guy in his career? It’s fascinating. The mental drive to keep coming back and trying again and again and again after so many surgeries and so many injuries, you’ve got to give it to him. But, I’m glad he’s finally hung them up.”

What’s your favorite memory from the career of Dominick Cruz? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

