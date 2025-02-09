UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the official retirement of mixed martial arts legend Dominick Cruz.

As we know, Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. It comes at the end of an iconic career, with many believing he stands tall as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that opinion, his body of work is certainly impressive.

When it comes to the immediate future, Cruz will likely make his way back to the commentary table. He’s one of the best analysts in the game and throughout the course of his time in the sport, he has been recognized as one of the most knowledgable fighters out there.

Following UFC 312, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on the career of Cruz and his decision to hang up the gloves.