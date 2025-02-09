Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

In just a matter of weeks, Magomed Ankalaev will get his shot at glory. He will challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship, with many believing this matchup has been a long time coming. Of course, he’s already had one crack at the belt before, falling short in a draw against Jan Blachowicz. That result, in many ways, set off a chain reaction that changed the face of the division at 205 pounds.

Now, though, Ankalaev wants to be the one to disrupt the stability that has been brought back to light heavyweight by Alex Pereira. He not only wants to defeat the Brazilian – but he wants to embarrass him, and perhaps even outstrike him – although many aren’t convinced that’s a likely outcome.

He also hasn’t been afraid to take a shot or two at the champion. In his latest social media outbursts, Ankalaev had the following to say to ‘Poatan’.

I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want hurt Alex

He is a fake humble boy — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) February 9, 2025