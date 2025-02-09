Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

By Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

Magomed Ankalaev

In just a matter of weeks, Magomed Ankalaev will get his shot at glory. He will challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship, with many believing this matchup has been a long time coming. Of course, he’s already had one crack at the belt before, falling short in a draw against Jan Blachowicz. That result, in many ways, set off a chain reaction that changed the face of the division at 205 pounds.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev issues warning to Alex Pereira

Now, though, Ankalaev wants to be the one to disrupt the stability that has been brought back to light heavyweight by Alex Pereira. He not only wants to defeat the Brazilian – but he wants to embarrass him, and perhaps even outstrike him – although many aren’t convinced that’s a likely outcome.

He also hasn’t been afraid to take a shot or two at the champion. In his latest social media outbursts, Ankalaev had the following to say to ‘Poatan’.

I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want hurt Alex
He is a fake humble boy

— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) February 9, 2025

I’ve been climbing mountain chopping, wood, swimming, in freezing lake and Alex been dancing and making video like TikTok chick

— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) February 9, 2025

Ankalaev targets Pereira

“I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want hurt Alex. He is a fake humble boy.”

“I’ve been climbing mountain chopping, wood, swimming, in freezing lake and Alex been dancing and making video like TikTok chick.”

“Don’t forget, I will make a copy of this [Adesanya knocking out Pereira].”

Do you believe Magomedov Ankalaev will be able to defeat Alex Pereira, and perhaps even finish him? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the official retirement of mixed martial arts legend Dominick Cruz.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance in the main event of UFC 312.

Quillan Salkilld, UFC 312, Bonus, UFC
UFC 312

UFC 312 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 312 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Pros react, UFC 312, UFC

Pros react after Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Pros react after Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Tallison Teixeira, UFC 312, Results, Justin Tafa, UFC
UFC

UFC 312 Results: Tallison Teixeira stops Justin Tafa in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the main card heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira.