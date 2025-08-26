Sean Strickland explains why Raja Jackson shouldn’t go to jail over wrestling incident

Sean Strickland doesn’t believe Raja Jackson should go to jail over his alleged assault during a wrestling event.

Jackson, the son of Rampage Jackson, was involved in a wrestling incident that was streamed on Kick. Jackson entered the ring and slammed Skyo Stu to the mat and landed over 20 shots, which put Stu out. As Stu was knocked out, Jackson continued to land punches before being pulled off him.

It was a scary scene, and the police are now investigating the incident. However, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland doesn’t think Raja Jackson should be put in jail. Instead, he believes jail wouldn’t help him, but instead, it would hinder him.

Jackson's kid shouldn't go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort. I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would of spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way. After 6 years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence. I… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 25, 2025

“Jackson’s kid shouldn’t go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort,” Strickland said. “I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would of spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way. After 6 years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence. I guarantee I would of killed someone. There was one guy telling me about how he picked up a murder charge and I remembered being impressed by him. That would of been my future.