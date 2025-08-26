Sean Strickland explains why Raja Jackson shouldn’t go to jail over wrestling incident
Sean Strickland doesn’t believe Raja Jackson should go to jail over his alleged assault during a wrestling event.
Jackson, the son of Rampage Jackson, was involved in a wrestling incident that was streamed on Kick. Jackson entered the ring and slammed Skyo Stu to the mat and landed over 20 shots, which put Stu out. As Stu was knocked out, Jackson continued to land punches before being pulled off him.
It was a scary scene, and the police are now investigating the incident. However, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland doesn’t think Raja Jackson should be put in jail. Instead, he believes jail wouldn’t help him, but instead, it would hinder him.
Jackson's kid shouldn't go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort.
I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would of spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way.
After 6 years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence. I…
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 25, 2025
“Jackson’s kid shouldn’t go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort,” Strickland said. “I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would of spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way. After 6 years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence. I guarantee I would of killed someone. There was one guy telling me about how he picked up a murder charge and I remembered being impressed by him. That would of been my future.
Sean Strickland urges rehabilitation over prison for Raja Jackson
“Instead, I plead and took 100 days jail or work release. A ton of anger management and a decent amount of victim restitution. After a miserable two years of court,” Strickland added. “Luckily a lawyer took my case for free because I didnt have a dollar to my name. Bottom line is its not about the person in prison its about who they become when they’re out of prison and I believe if I wasnt offered that deal I would be dead today and more than likely would of resulted in someone else death as well. My two cents…. Rehabilitation over prison always.”
It’s an interesting take from Strickland, as many people believe Jackson should be put in jail for years. However, Strickland believes it would do more harm than good for him.
Strickland is 29-7 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis in the rematch for the middleweight title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Sean Strickland UFC