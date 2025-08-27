Tracy Cortez secures big rematch for UFC 322

Tracy Cortez has a big sequel clash in her future and will reportedly returning to the octagon at UFC 322 to take part in that. Over six years since their initial meeting under the Invicta FC banner, Cortez will be running things back with Erin Blanchfield but this time in the UFC’s octagon on a targeted November 15th card. This news was first reported on by MMA Junkie.

While the promotion has not officially announced this card, the expectation is that it will transpire on this date and from the world’s most famous arena. Madison Square Garden will play host to this consequential contest at flyweight with Cortez and Blanchfield occupying the number eight and number four rankings spots at 125 pounds, as of this writing.

During their first meeting on February 15th, 2019, Cortez secured a split decision victory over Blanchfield. Cortez was riding high at the time and building momentum that extended to an eleven fight winning streak that began in 2017 after losing her debut pro MMA fight. This run of success would ended when clashing with a former UFC champion.

Cortez’s only loss in the UFC is to former multi-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas with ‘Thug’ Rose snapping the winning streak of Cortez. The 31 year old has since rebounded and is entering this Blanchfield rematch with a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo on June 28th at UFC 317.