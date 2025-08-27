Tracy Cortez secures big rematch for UFC 322

By Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

Tracy Cortez has a big sequel clash in her future and will reportedly returning to the octagon at UFC 322 to take part in that. Over six years since their initial meeting under the Invicta FC banner, Cortez will be running things back with Erin Blanchfield but this time in the UFC’s octagon on a targeted November 15th card. This news was first reported on by MMA Junkie.

Tracy Cortez, UFC Sao Paulo

While the promotion has not officially announced this card, the expectation is that it will transpire on this date and from the world’s most famous arena. Madison Square Garden will play host to this consequential contest at flyweight with Cortez and Blanchfield occupying the number eight and number four rankings spots at 125 pounds, as of this writing.

During their first meeting on February 15th, 2019, Cortez secured a split decision victory over Blanchfield. Cortez was riding high at the time and building momentum that extended to an eleven fight winning streak that began in 2017 after losing her debut pro MMA fight. This run of success would ended when clashing with a former UFC champion.

Cortez’s only loss in the UFC is to former multi-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas with ‘Thug’ Rose snapping the winning streak of Cortez. The 31 year old has since rebounded and is entering this Blanchfield rematch with a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo on June 28th at UFC 317.

Tracy Cortez vs. Erin Blanchfield UFC 322 overview continued

For Blanchfield, she strung together a nine fight winning streak since the razor thin defeat to Cortez. That was eventually snapped by eventual flyweight title challenger Manon Fiorot but Blanchfield returned to the win column against the aforementioned Rose Namajunas. The 26-year-old earned a win over the former UFC titleholder on points at UFC Fight Night 246 last November.

There was an attempt to book a battle between top five ranked flyweight contenders toward the end of May with Maycee Barber pulling out at the eleventh hour in another targeted UFC Fight Night clash with Blanchfield. ‘Cold Blooded’ is presumably hungry to get in her first octagon outing of the calendar year and is set to take on a familiar foe in Cortez with a chance to avenge a prior defeat.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tracy Cortez UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA

Sean Strickland explains why Raja Jackson shouldn't go to jail over wrestling incident

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2025
Joe Rogan UFC commentary
Liz Carmouche

PFL champion reacts to Joe Rogan's unexpected shoutout during UFC 319 broadcast

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A current PFL champion received a pleasant surprise from Joe Rogan during the UFC 319 broadcast.

Khamzat Chimaev grounds Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319
Sean O'Malley

Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that anyone can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev at this time.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov names big welterweight threats for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has named the biggest welterweight threats facing Islam Makhachev in his new division.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A former UFC bruiser has weighed in on the horrific incident involving Raja Jackson during an independent wrestling show.

Islam Makhachev training

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025
Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits trying to be too much like Conor McGregor in the past

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has admitted that in the past, he’s tried too hard to be like former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

UFC's Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

A combatant who has recorded more wins at 170 pounds than anyone in UFC history will be making his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 260. Neil Magny will throw down with Jake Matthews at the looming UFC Perth card. This bout can be seen by North American audiences on September 27th, September 28th in Australia, inside RAC Arena, Magny will attempt to secure his twenty-fourth win as a contracted UFC welterweight fighter.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Sean Brady "isn't happening", per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady throwing down in the octagon in a few months was going around the rumor mill recently until a representative of the former came out to clarify some things.