PFL champion reacts to Joe Rogan’s unexpected shoutout during UFC 319 broadcast

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A current PFL champion received a pleasant surprise from Joe Rogan during the UFC 319 broadcast.

Joe Rogan UFC commentary

It isn’t often that someone from PFL gets a mention on a UFC show, but that’s exactly what happened during the ESPN portion of the UFC 319 prelims. During a strawweight clash between Loopy Godinez and Jessica Andrade, Rogan mentioned Liz Carmouche’s 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight Tournament win.

“By the way, shout out to Liz Carmouche,” Rogan said. “First woman to ever enter the UFC Octagon, and at 41, won the PFL tournament last night. Yes, sir, by KO. Shout out to Liz.”

It was a left hand from Carmouche that sent Jena Bishop crashing to the canvas. The 33-fight veteran finished it off with some hammerfists to win the tournament.

Carmouche caught wind of Rogan’s shoutout, and she was asked about it during her interview with Danny Segura of MMAJunkie.com.

“I had quite a few people tag me and share it to my story (on Instagram),” Carmouche told MMA Junkie. “It was really cool to see that cross promotion mention of anyone else is a big deal. And for it to be someone like Joe Rogan, that’s an even bigger deal for him to mention anything in a positive light. I was definitely riding cloud nine on that, seeing Joe Rogan’s shout-out to me.”

Carmouche competed in the UFC’s first female fight. She was submitted by Ronda Rousey in a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship headliner. Carmouche eventually made her way to Bellator, where she became a world champion for the first time in her pro MMA career.

At the age of 41, Carmouche finds herself holding PFL gold in the midst of a three-fight winning streak. She has only suffered one defeat in her last 12 fights. “Girl-Rilla” told Segura that she doesn’t often take a moment to admire her work, and even admitted she’s surprised with how much she’s been able to accomplish.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Liz Carmouche Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev grounds Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov names big welterweight threats for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has named the biggest welterweight threats facing Islam Makhachev in his new division.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A former UFC bruiser has weighed in on the horrific incident involving Raja Jackson during an independent wrestling show.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Paul Hughes believes he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in rematch

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

PFL star Paul Hughes believes that he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in their planned rematch later this year.

Islam Makhachev training
UFC

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on the decline of American champions in the promotion in recent years.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley admits trying to be too much like Conor McGregor in the past

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025
Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

UFC's Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

A combatant who has recorded more wins at 170 pounds than anyone in UFC history will be making his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 260. Neil Magny will throw down with Jake Matthews at the looming UFC Perth card. This bout can be seen by North American audiences on September 27th, September 28th in Australia, inside RAC Arena, Magny will attempt to secure his twenty-fourth win as a contracted UFC welterweight fighter.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Sean Brady "isn't happening", per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Sean Brady throwing down in the octagon in a few months was going around the rumor mill recently until a representative of the former came out to clarify some things.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle Booked for Jon Jones-Mike Perry Promotion After UFC Release

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Bryan Battle did not have to wait even two weeks to find out what his next combat sports assignment would be in the wake of being released from the UFC. After weight misses happening in back to back bookings under the UFC banner, Battle received his walking papers. This came after missing the mark at welterweight and in his most recent attempt, missing the contracted middleweight limit.