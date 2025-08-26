PFL champion reacts to Joe Rogan’s unexpected shoutout during UFC 319 broadcast

A current PFL champion received a pleasant surprise from Joe Rogan during the UFC 319 broadcast.

It isn’t often that someone from PFL gets a mention on a UFC show, but that’s exactly what happened during the ESPN portion of the UFC 319 prelims. During a strawweight clash between Loopy Godinez and Jessica Andrade, Rogan mentioned Liz Carmouche’s 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight Tournament win.

“By the way, shout out to Liz Carmouche,” Rogan said. “First woman to ever enter the UFC Octagon, and at 41, won the PFL tournament last night. Yes, sir, by KO. Shout out to Liz.”

It was a left hand from Carmouche that sent Jena Bishop crashing to the canvas. The 33-fight veteran finished it off with some hammerfists to win the tournament.

Carmouche caught wind of Rogan’s shoutout, and she was asked about it during her interview with Danny Segura of MMAJunkie.com.

“I had quite a few people tag me and share it to my story (on Instagram),” Carmouche told MMA Junkie. “It was really cool to see that cross promotion mention of anyone else is a big deal. And for it to be someone like Joe Rogan, that’s an even bigger deal for him to mention anything in a positive light. I was definitely riding cloud nine on that, seeing Joe Rogan’s shout-out to me.”

Carmouche competed in the UFC’s first female fight. She was submitted by Ronda Rousey in a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship headliner. Carmouche eventually made her way to Bellator, where she became a world champion for the first time in her pro MMA career.

At the age of 41, Carmouche finds herself holding PFL gold in the midst of a three-fight winning streak. She has only suffered one defeat in her last 12 fights. “Girl-Rilla” told Segura that she doesn’t often take a moment to admire her work, and even admitted she’s surprised with how much she’s been able to accomplish.