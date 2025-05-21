Sean O’Malley’s coach claims the Sphere lights contributed to ‘Suga’ losing at UFC 306

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, has a unique reason for his fighter’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

O’Malley lost his bantamweight title at UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas back in September to Dvalishvili. O’Malley struggled to keep the fight standing as Dvalishvili cruised to a win.

Now, ahead of their rematch at UFC 316 on June 7, Welch believes the lighting at the Sphere impacted Sean O’Malley more than they realized.

“I rewatched the fight in slow-mo so many times. There were tons and tons of shots that barely missed by inches that would have completely changed the fight, and I think a lot of it had to do with the Sphere and the lighting,” Welch said to ESPN. “And then not only the injury, I just feel like in our lives that was supposed to happen. It really, really caused us to truly level up as humans. And looking back, it was really good for us.”

It’s an interesting claim, and now Tim Welch is confident that Sean O’Malley will do much better in the rematch.