Sean O’Malley’s coach claims the Sphere lights contributed to ‘Suga’ losing at UFC 306

By Cole Shelton - May 21, 2025

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, has a unique reason for his fighter’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost his bantamweight title at UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas back in September to Dvalishvili. O’Malley struggled to keep the fight standing as Dvalishvili cruised to a win.

Now, ahead of their rematch at UFC 316 on June 7, Welch believes the lighting at the Sphere impacted Sean O’Malley more than they realized.

“I rewatched the fight in slow-mo so many times. There were tons and tons of shots that barely missed by inches that would have completely changed the fight, and I think a lot of it had to do with the Sphere and the lighting,” Welch said to ESPN. “And then not only the injury, I just feel like in our lives that was supposed to happen. It really, really caused us to truly level up as humans. And looking back, it was really good for us.”

It’s an interesting claim, and now Tim Welch is confident that Sean O’Malley will do much better in the rematch.

Tim Welch issues high praise for Merab Dvalishvili ahead of Sean O’Malley rematch

Heading into UFC 316, Sean O’Malley is a sizeable underdog, and Tim Welch understands why.

Welch knows Dvalishvili is dominant with what he does and calls him maybe the best bantamweight ever.

“I don’t really know how you debate that Merab’s not the best of all time. Just look at his record. Has there ever been a bantamweight who’s beaten that many former champions in a row? It’s pretty easy to say that Merab is the best bantamweight ever right now,” Welch added.

It’s an interesting comment from Welch as he looks to boost Dvalishvili’s stock before O’Malley fights him. So, should O’Malley win, Welch can then likely claim his fighter as the best bantamweight.

Sean O’Malley enters his UFC 306 title fight having not fought since he lost to Merab Dvalishvili last September.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Jon Jones, UFC

UFC champ Jon Jones updates on his career status: 'I don’t know if I wanna call it retired'

BJ Penn Staff - May 21, 2025
Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo shares refreshing take on UFC matchmaking following retirement announcement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025

Jose Aldo has no issues with how he was booked at the end of his UFC run.

UFC Octagon Fight Night
UFC

17-fight veteran pulled from next UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025

One fighter has been removed from an upcoming UFC Fight Night card.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's biggest rival questions UFC future following recent loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 21, 2025

One former opponent of UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is contemplating her fighting future.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis could finish Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Reinier de Ridder believes Dricus du Plessis is more than capable of finishing Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Bo Nickal weigh-in

Iowa wrestling trolls Bo Nickal following defeat to Reinier de Ridder

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev takes a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ coaches ahead of UFC 319

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ team ahead of their main event clash at UFC 319.

Joaquin Buckley
Sean Brady

Joaquin Buckley hits out at Sean Brady for turning down Kamaru Usman fight

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has hit out at Sean Brady for reportedly turning down a main event fight against Kamaru Usman.

Jack Hermansson
Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson is "quite happy" to make return against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2025

Jack Hermansson will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 on June 28.

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland weigh-in
UFC

Sean Strickland shares prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2025

Sean Strickland has shared his prediction for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.