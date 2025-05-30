Boxing star Jake Paul makes big move in ongoing war with UFC

By BJ Penn Staff - May 30, 2025

Jake Paul has been at war with the UFC for years, and his latest move against the MMA promotion could be a big one.

Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA

Paul, 28, got his start as a YouTuber and Disney star, but has recently become one of the biggest stars in boxing. His stardom may never equate to an actual world championship, but he’s fresh off a decision win over the legendary Mike Tyson, and will look to take another step up the ladder against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

June 28, of course, is already set to be a big night in combat sports. It’s the same night as UFC 317, which will be headlined by a huge lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria.

Most fight fans will agree that, on paper, the UFC offering is much more appealing fight card than the Paul vs. Chavez event. However, UFC cards have become quite expensive in recent years, and Paul, who is the promoter of his own fight, has ensured fans have a more affordable option.

UFC 317 will cost $79.99. His fight with Chavez will be a full $20 cheaper, at $59.99.

This may seem like a coincidence to some fans, but let’s not forget that Paul has been one of the most vehement critics of the UFC recent years. His biggest gripe has been how little the MMA promotion pays its fighters, but he’s had a lot more to say than that.

What does Jake Paul have against the UFC?

“MMA is not what it was. That’s the truth of the matter,” Paul told All The Smoke. “Boxing is bigger than ever. The biggest sporting event of the year, in 2024, was boxing, whereas MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing, essentially.

“It’s kickboxing, because everyone is getting good takedown defense and everyone’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu,” Paul added. “So there’s no more submissions, really, there’s not a lot of takedowns, and even if there is it’s f*cking boring. But everyone is good at takedown defense. So, it’s literally kickboxing.

“Guess who the biggest star of the sport is in MMA? Alex Pereira, who is a kickboxer. Because he’s knocking everyone out, blah, blah, blah. And he’s the best one because no one can take him down, no one can submit him, so he’s just knocking everyone out.

“The UFC has less significant strikes, per round, and that’s with five-minute rounds. So boxing is going to stand the test of time because it has. It’s been (around) since the 1500s. So, 500, 600 years of boxing. I don’t think MMA — I’m not long on MMA because it’s becoming boxing.”

So what will it be, fight fans? Are you buying UFC 317, Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., or neither?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria Jake Paul UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown

Merab Dvalishvili reveals what's different entering Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 30, 2025
Maycee Barber weigh-in
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 weigh-in results: Massive scale fail ahead of main event between Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 30, 2025

The UFC Vegas 107 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there was a significant miss on the scales on Friday.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 poster revealed ahead of blockbuster International Fight Week card

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2025

The official poster has been revealed for UFC 317, which will be headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones names the most overrated fighter in the UFC

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2025

UFC champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on who the most overrated fighter in the promotion is.

Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan
Sean O'Malley

UFC fans react after Petr Yan is booked against Sean O’Malley’s teammate

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2025

UFC star Petr Yan has been booked against Sean O’Malley’s teammate Marcus McGhee – and fans have some thoughts about it.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s chances in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2025
Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler opens up on stoppage loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314: "I couldn't get my rhythm"

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2025

Michael Chandler has broken his silence on his UFC 314 loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot explains why he's fighting unranked L'udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2025

Mateusz Gamrot knows he’s taking a risk by fighting unranked L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday.

belal muhammad, nate diaz, ufc, mma
Nate Diaz

Former UFC champ Belal Muhammad responds to fight challenge from Nate Diaz

BJ Penn Staff - May 29, 2025

Nate Diaz believes he has what it takes to beat Belal Muhammad in the UFC. Muhammad begs to differ.

Stephan Bonnar, Forrest Griffin, UFC
Stephan Bonnar

Forrest Griffin shares wild story of Stephan Bonnar scoring head-kick KO in street fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 29, 2025

Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar were involved in one of the most iconic fights in UFC history. However, they later became friends — and it sounds like they got up to some craziness together.