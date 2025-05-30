Boxing star Jake Paul makes big move in ongoing war with UFC

Jake Paul has been at war with the UFC for years, and his latest move against the MMA promotion could be a big one.

Paul, 28, got his start as a YouTuber and Disney star, but has recently become one of the biggest stars in boxing. His stardom may never equate to an actual world championship, but he’s fresh off a decision win over the legendary Mike Tyson, and will look to take another step up the ladder against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.

June 28, of course, is already set to be a big night in combat sports. It’s the same night as UFC 317, which will be headlined by a huge lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria.

Most fight fans will agree that, on paper, the UFC offering is much more appealing fight card than the Paul vs. Chavez event. However, UFC cards have become quite expensive in recent years, and Paul, who is the promoter of his own fight, has ensured fans have a more affordable option.

UFC 317 will cost $79.99. His fight with Chavez will be a full $20 cheaper, at $59.99.

This may seem like a coincidence to some fans, but let’s not forget that Paul has been one of the most vehement critics of the UFC recent years. His biggest gripe has been how little the MMA promotion pays its fighters, but he’s had a lot more to say than that.