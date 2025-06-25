Islam Makhachev reveals targeted date for UFC super fight with Jack Della Maddalena

It is not yet known when Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title, but the pound-for-pound king knows when he wants it to happen.

Russia’s Makhachev is widely considered the best fighter on earth right now. He enjoyed a long reign as the UFC lightweight champion, but recently vacated his throne to move up to welterweight. Given his status among the sport’s best fighters, he’s expected to walk right into a fight with welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena of Australia.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Makhachev said he is aiming for October or November for his fight with Della Maddalena. However, if he gets his way, the fight will happen when the UFC returns to New York City in November.