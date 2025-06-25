Islam Makhachev reveals targeted date for UFC super fight with Jack Della Maddalena

By BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

It is not yet known when Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title, but the pound-for-pound king knows when he wants it to happen.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia

Russia’s Makhachev is widely considered the best fighter on earth right now. He enjoyed a long reign as the UFC lightweight champion, but recently vacated his throne to move up to welterweight. Given his status among the sport’s best fighters, he’s expected to walk right into a fight with welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena of Australia.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Makhachev said he is aiming for October or November for his fight with Della Maddalena. However, if he gets his way, the fight will happen when the UFC returns to New York City in November.

Islam Makhachev calls for welterweight title shot in Madison Square Garden

“I want to hold my belt from the lightweight, but it’s not possible because if I fight with Della Maddalena in October or November,” Makhachev said. “Then in February Ramadan is beginning, holding more than one year of the lightweight belt [without defending] is not what I want to do. It’s not respectful to all those.

“I asked [UFC CEO Dana White] if we have some opportunity to fight in Madison Square Garden. It would be honour for me to fight in the biggest arena for MMA and boxing. Legendary arena.”

The date of the UFC’s upcoming stop in New York City is not yet confirmed. However, the promotion has been visiting “The Big Apple” every November since 2017. It almost always does so with one of its biggest events of the year.

If Makhachev gets his wish and meets Della Maddalena on the card, it would make a suitably massive main event. However, it’s still possible other title fights would be added to the bill too.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Kevin Holland, UFC, MMA

Kevin Holland gets unranked opponent in 4th UFC fight of 2025

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025
Jon Jones training
UFC

Jon Jones announces new business venture following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

Jon Jones has made his first major business move since retiring from pro MMA competition.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ray Longo

Merab Dvalishvili's coach sends stern warning to Umar Nurmagomedov on potential rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

The head coach of Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov would fare much better against his fighter in a rematch.

Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Former Charles Oliveira opponent reveals key to defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

A former opponent of Charles Oliveira believes he knows what “do Bronx” must do to defeat Ilia Topuria.

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White, UFC
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White extends UFC offer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up competing under the UFC banner, according to Dana White.

Joe Rogan, Liver King, UFC

'Liver King' arrested after flying to Austin to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025
Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria

UFC 317 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira title fight

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

In the main event of UFC 317, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira. Heading into the fight, Topuria is a sizeable -500 favorite while the Brazilian is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

Ben Askren’s wife provides update on his current condition

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has provided an update on his condition as the MMA community continues to pray for his recovery.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t happy with how UFC announced heavyweight title promotion

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has given his thoughts about how the UFC announced that his son was the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier gives Jon Jones his flowers following UFC retirement announcement: “I was the best I’ve ever been when Jon beat me”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given Jon Jones his flowers in the wake of the latter’s mixed martial arts retirement.