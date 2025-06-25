Islam Makhachev reveals targeted date for UFC super fight with Jack Della Maddalena
It is not yet known when Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title, but the pound-for-pound king knows when he wants it to happen.
Russia’s Makhachev is widely considered the best fighter on earth right now. He enjoyed a long reign as the UFC lightweight champion, but recently vacated his throne to move up to welterweight. Given his status among the sport’s best fighters, he’s expected to walk right into a fight with welterweight champ Jack Della Maddalena of Australia.
Speaking to MMA Junkie, Makhachev said he is aiming for October or November for his fight with Della Maddalena. However, if he gets his way, the fight will happen when the UFC returns to New York City in November.
Islam Makhachev calls for welterweight title shot in Madison Square Garden
“I want to hold my belt from the lightweight, but it’s not possible because if I fight with Della Maddalena in October or November,” Makhachev said. “Then in February Ramadan is beginning, holding more than one year of the lightweight belt [without defending] is not what I want to do. It’s not respectful to all those.
“I asked [UFC CEO Dana White] if we have some opportunity to fight in Madison Square Garden. It would be honour for me to fight in the biggest arena for MMA and boxing. Legendary arena.”
The date of the UFC’s upcoming stop in New York City is not yet confirmed. However, the promotion has been visiting “The Big Apple” every November since 2017. It almost always does so with one of its biggest events of the year.
If Makhachev gets his wish and meets Della Maddalena on the card, it would make a suitably massive main event. However, it’s still possible other title fights would be added to the bill too.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
