Sean O’Malley issues statement following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316: “Sorry we didn’t get the job done”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has issued a statement following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

As we know, Sean O’Malley fell short in his attempt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship last weekend. In the main event of UFC 316 on Saturday night, he was submitted in the third round by dominant champion Merab Dvalishvili. While Sean was able to showcase some improvements in the first couple of rounds, he ultimately wasn’t able to keep up with ‘The Machine’.

Which, in truth, is fair enough. There aren’t many human beings out there who would be able to deal with Dvalishvili at bantamweight, especially considering that he seems to be getting better with each and every passing performance. He has been putting on clinic after clinic and for O’Malley, this was the kind of style that was always going to be quite problematic for him to deal with.

Alas, he isn’t the kind of guy who is going to dwell on a loss for too long. In a statement released to social media after his defeat, O’Malley had the following to say to his many fans.