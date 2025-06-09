Sean O’Malley issues statement following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316: “Sorry we didn’t get the job done”

By Harry Kettle - June 9, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has issued a statement following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA

As we know, Sean O’Malley fell short in his attempt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship last weekend. In the main event of UFC 316 on Saturday night, he was submitted in the third round by dominant champion Merab Dvalishvili. While Sean was able to showcase some improvements in the first couple of rounds, he ultimately wasn’t able to keep up with ‘The Machine’.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo calls for retirement “tune up” fight with Sean O’Malley following UFC 316: “What do you say precious”

Which, in truth, is fair enough. There aren’t many human beings out there who would be able to deal with Dvalishvili at bantamweight, especially considering that he seems to be getting better with each and every passing performance. He has been putting on clinic after clinic and for O’Malley, this was the kind of style that was always going to be quite problematic for him to deal with.

Alas, he isn’t the kind of guy who is going to dwell on a loss for too long. In a statement released to social media after his defeat, O’Malley had the following to say to his many fans.

O’Malley releases brief statement

“Alright fellas, we’re back home, appreciate you guys. Sorry we didn’t get the job done, we’ll be back – love you guys.”

He may be down, but he’s not out – and ‘Suga’ will likely be back in action before we know it.

What do you believe should be next for Sean O’Malley? Does he have what it takes to hold gold in the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

