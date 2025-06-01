Sean O’Malley reveals how long he hopes to keep fighting beyond UFC 316

Sean O’Malley Looking For Extended Run

During an interview with UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik for ESPN MMA, Sean O’Malley said that his fresh approach to training hasn’t given him the time to partake in other activities. He believes the sacrifice will lead to a longer career in the fight game.

“Realistically, I train in the morning, recover, take a nap in the day, train in the afternoons,” O’Malley said. “I don’t really have energy to go do stuff. Right now I’m so focused on not even just Merab, but I want to fight until I’m 37, 38. I’ll fight as long as my body holds up, and for that to be the case I have to take recovery as seriously as I take training. I have been doing that and I think it’ll pay off. I’m 30 now and I think I got some good years in me.”

O’Malley also told Anik in the interview that he considered pulling out of his first encounter with Merab Dvalishvili. “Suga” insists he doesn’t want to use the injury as an excuse for the loss and is simply stating a fact. O’Malley said he didn’t want to turn down the UFC’s debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.