Arman Tsarukyan eyes backup role for UFC 317 lightweight title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is throwing his name in the hat for backup roles if needed.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC

Tsarukyan hasn’t exactly been in the UFC’s good graces as of late. He was forced out of a UFC Lightweight Championship fight against Islam Makhachev before the UFC 311 weigh-ins due to a back injury. UFC CEO Dana White made it clear that “Akhalkalakets” would not be getting the next title shot.

Tsarukyan then turned down a rematch with Mateusz Gamrot and felt the bout offer was “disrespectful.” Now, the No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight says he’s open to a backup role for two upcoming UFC pay-per-views.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN FRUSTRATED AFTER TURNING DOWN UFC FIGHT OFFER AGAINST RANKED LIGHTWEIGHT

Arman Tsarukyan Open to Backup Status

Arman Tsarukyan recently spoke to reporters following an open workout session. During the chat, Tsarukyan said he’s willing to serve as a backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. That bout will be contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship (via MMAFighting).

“I am not sure if that’s needed, but if they offer me that, I will definitely back it up,” Tsarukyan told reporters. “I will be ready. I am flying back to the U.S. now and will be staying there in case anyone is injured and [if] the UFC asks me if I am ready, I will say yes.”

Additionally, Tsarukyan wouldn’t mind being pulled in for a backup spot if the planned UFC 318 main event goes awry. Dustin Poirier is scheduled to have his retirement fight against Max Holloway in New Orleans on July 19.

“Absolutely positive [I’d say yes],” Tsarukyan said. “I need to take chances now. I got injured and this injury got misinterpreted. The doctor didn’t let everybody know what really happened, so some people still think I ducked that fight.

“Now I just need to get back on track, so I’m going to do whatever the UFC tells me to do.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC will give Tsarukyan backup roles for either fight card.

