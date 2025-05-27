Joe Rogan has one big question ahead of Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 316 rematch with Sean O’Malley

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 27, 2025

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has chimed in on the bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Joe Rogan interviews Merab Dvalishvili

When “The Machine” and “Suga” first met back in Sept. 2024, it was Dvalishvili’s wrestling and pressure that earned him a unanimous decision win and UFC gold. They will collide again in the UFC 316 headliner on June 7 in Newark.

O’Malley has since recovered from surgery on a torn labrum in his left hip and he’s made several key lifestyle changes. Rogan respects the adjustments, but he wonders how “Suga” will thwart the champion’s grappling.

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI DETAILS MAJOR PLANS IF HE WINS SEAN O’MALLEY REMATCH AT UFC 316

Rogan’s Big Question

As UFC 316 draws closer, the biggest question Joe Rogan has is how Sean O’Malley plans to avoid being blanketed by Merab Dvalishvili a second time. He posed the question during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (h/t MMAFighting).

“The Merab rematch with ‘Suga’ Sean, that’s an interesting fight,” Rogan said. “Very interesting fight. I do not know how ‘Suga’ Sean keeps that guy off of him, but I do like what he’s been doing. Got off social media, stopped smoking weed, just dialed the f*ck in. Got his hip fixed, which was a big problem. There’s a lot of these fighters that take these fights because it’s a lot of money and it’s a big event and they don’t want to cancel and they’ve got a significant injury.

“Sean could not wrestle. Imagine not being able to wrestle in camp and then you’ve got to go face Merab. He’s a f*cking animal. That guy is superhuman. There’s no one like him. The cardio that guy has is off the charts. It’s just off the charts, I’ve never seen anything like it. He doesn’t get tired and he’s full gas, no brakes the entire fight. It’s just smothering, overwhelming people. Even Nurmagomedov, who’s also an animal, he couldn’t keep him off of him. This motherf*cker’s crazy.”

While O’Malley hasn’t competed since losing the 135-pound gold to Dvalishvili, the titleholder turned in an elite performance against Umar Nurmagomedov back in January. It’s left some doubting that “Suga” can solve the puzzle despite having his health intact and making key personal changes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier

Former UFC star wonders if Khamzat Chimaev gets fraud checked by Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 27, 2025
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira poses bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than you realize, says UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 27, 2025

One top 10-ranked UFC lightweight believes Charles Oliveira poses a bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than people realize.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson hints at fight against Dillon Danis still taking place in the future

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has made it clear that he’s still interested in fighting Dillon Danis, despite their planned GFL bout falling through.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz reveals desired opponents as he plans for UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC legend Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on who he could face if he decides to make a return to the promotion.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

UFC on ESPN 68 Fight Card & Start Times

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

This weekend, UFC on ESPN 68 goes down with a fascinating main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to ‘massive cheater’ Vitor Belfort’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025
Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik
Jon Anik

UFC commentator Jon Anik reveals opponent for Belal Muhammad's next fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Jon Anik broke some huge fight news on his podcast this week. According to the long-time UFC play-by-play commentator former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will take on Shavkat Rakhmonov this October.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili admits lack of motivation as Sean O'Malley adds UFC legend to fight camp

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Things are getting very interesting ahead of the UFC 316 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases Wednesday fight announcement

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

UFC champion Tom Aspinall is teasing some huge news, and it doesn’t sound like we’ll have to wait long for it.

Alexander Volkov, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alexander Volkov slams Jon Jones for holding up heavyweight division: "UFC allows him to behave this way"

Cole Shelton - May 26, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov is frustrated with Jon Jones for holding up the division.