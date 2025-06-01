Erin Blanchfield receives good news following rare last-second UFC fight cancellation
Erin Blanchfield didn’t get a chance to compete at UFC Vegas 107, but she didn’t leave Las Vegas empty-handed.
Blanchfield was expecting to share the Octagon with Maycee Barber in a headlining fight inside the UFC Apex. The bout was set to have major implications in the women’s flyweight division. Blanchfield told Athlon Sports that she believed there was a chance an impressive finish over Barber could’ve boosted her to a championship fight against Valentina Shevchenko.
As the video package played before the UFC Vegas 107 headliner began, Barber suffered a medical issue. As a result, she wasn’t cleared to compete and the fight was cancelled. While Blanchfield didn’t get the fight she expected, she did get her full fight purse.
Erin Blanchfield Gets Win and Show Money
Erin Blanchfield’s management team, Knock Out Representation, announced that their fighter has been given her show and win money for UFC Vegas 107. The general consensus is that the UFC made the right decision to pay Blanchfield in full. The situation was out of her control and she was ready to fight.
Blanchfield believes the medical emergency Barber suffered was her own doing. She told reporters that Barber needs to “fix her life.” Blanchfield was told that the No. 5-ranked women’s UFC flyweight suffered a seizure. Some wonder if the medical issue has something to do with a poor weight cut, as Barber missed weight prior to the bout.
Concrete details on what happened to Barber haven’t been revealed outside of what Blanchfield was told. It appears Blanchfield is taking the stance that the situation that led up to Barber’s medical problems stems from her own lifestyle. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on Barber’s health and Blanchfield’s next fight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
