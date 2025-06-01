Erin Blanchfield receives good news following rare last-second UFC fight cancellation

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Erin Blanchfield didn’t get a chance to compete at UFC Vegas 107, but she didn’t leave Las Vegas empty-handed.

Erin Blanchfield interview

Blanchfield was expecting to share the Octagon with Maycee Barber in a headlining fight inside the UFC Apex. The bout was set to have major implications in the women’s flyweight division. Blanchfield told Athlon Sports that she believed there was a chance an impressive finish over Barber could’ve boosted her to a championship fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

As the video package played before the UFC Vegas 107 headliner began, Barber suffered a medical issue. As a result, she wasn’t cleared to compete and the fight was cancelled. While Blanchfield didn’t get the fight she expected, she did get her full fight purse.

RELATED: ERIN BLANCHFIELD SLAMS MAYCEE BARBER FOLLOWING UFC MAIN EVENT CANCELLATION: “I THINK SHE’S A COMPLETE MESS IN EVERY ASPECT OF HER ENTIRE LIFE”

Erin Blanchfield Gets Win and Show Money

Erin Blanchfield’s management team, Knock Out Representation, announced that their fighter has been given her show and win money for UFC Vegas 107. The general consensus is that the UFC made the right decision to pay Blanchfield in full. The situation was out of her control and she was ready to fight.

Blanchfield believes the medical emergency Barber suffered was her own doing. She told reporters that Barber needs to “fix her life.” Blanchfield was told that the No. 5-ranked women’s UFC flyweight suffered a seizure. Some wonder if the medical issue has something to do with a poor weight cut, as Barber missed weight prior to the bout.

Concrete details on what happened to Barber haven’t been revealed outside of what Blanchfield was told. It appears Blanchfield is taking the stance that the situation that led up to Barber’s medical problems stems from her own lifestyle. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on Barber’s health and Blanchfield’s next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Erin Blanchfield Maycee Barber UFC

Related

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones mocks Tom Aspinall and fan petition, interim champion responds

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025
Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield slams Maycee Barber following UFC main event cancellation: "I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life"

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Erin Blanchfield was anything but sympathetic after her slated UFC Vegas 107 main event with Maycee Barber was cancelled at the last minute.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC Vegas 107, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 107 Bonus Report: Ramiz Brahimaj one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Maycee Barber weigh-in
Maycee Barber

Pros react after Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield is cancelled last minute

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was supposed to be headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial contenders Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107 main event between Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the women’s flyweight main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Mateusz Gamrot, UFC Vegas 107, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot dominates Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025
Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Ludovit Klein (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein.

Dustin Jacoby, Bruno Lopes, UFC Vegas 107, Results, UFC
Dustin Jacoby

UFC Vegas 107 Results: Dustin Jacoby KO's Bruno Lopes (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes.

UFC Vegas 107, Results, Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, Results, UFC
Maycee Barber

UFC Vegas 107: 'Barber vs. Blanchfield' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, a 10-bout fight card headlined by Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC fight that made him realize he was living out his MMA dreams

BJ Penn Staff - May 30, 2025

Over the last few years, Sean O’Malley has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC. It’s been a dream come true for the bantamweight star, and he remembers the specific fight where he realized everything he had hoped for was becoming a reality.