Sean O’Malley gets unexpected support from fellow UFC bantamweight following second loss to Merab Dvalishvili
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley has received some support from an unlikely name.
O’Malley recently competed in a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. The “Suga” show lost the fight in the third round via submission. It was the first submission loss of O’Malley’s pro MMA career.
In the aftermath of the defeat, O’Malley has gotten some praise and sympathy from a fellow 135-pounder.
RELATED: CORY SANDHAGEN GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON SEAN O’MALLEY AND A POSSIBLE FUTURE FIGHT
Sean O’Malley Gets Support From Cory Sandhagen
Following Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 defeat, Cory Sandhagen told MMAFighting.com that he empathizes with “Suga” on changing things in his life only to not enjoy those benefits inside the Octagon.
“I kind of feel for Sean,” Sandhagen said. “Sean’s one of those guys that kind of thinks about life in terms of a journey and all of that stuff and I can relate to that big time. So I know the feeling of changing a lot of stuff about your life in hopes that it will translate over into fighting and then also hope that you’ll get a good result from it. It sucks that life doesn’t always work like that. So I kind of feel for him a little bit.”
As far as whether or not O’Malley can get back on the horse, Sandhagen won’t doubt “Suga’s” comeback journey.
“I think he does,” Sandhagen answered. “O’Malley kind of gets labeled as a star first before he gets labeled as a good fighter. I think O’Malley’s a really, really good fighter. He’s a super athletic guy, also, so when you’re that athletic, you’re capable of making a lot of changes in your game and stuff.
“If you don’t pick things up very quickly, it can be hard to change. But Sean definitely has that ability, just him being a really good athlete so I think he definitely can.”
Sandhagen is a heavy favorite to be the new No. 1 contender for the bantamweight title. After Dvalishvili submitted O’Malley, he had a staredown inside the Octagon with Sandhagen. The two were cordial during their faceoff and showed mutual respect.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC