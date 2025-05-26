Cory Sandhagen gives his thoughts on Sean O’Malley and a possible future fight

UFC star Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s career, as well as a possible fight between them in the future.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. That’s certainly the case for the UFC’s bantamweight division, where he is a former champion. At Noche UFC last year, however, he lost the belt to Merab Dvalishvili. At UFC 316 next month, he’ll have the chance to earn it back in an immediate rematch.

While O’Malley is popular with the fans, he can sometimes be divisive in the eyes of his fellow fighters. It really depends on what you enjoy when consuming MMA, but either way, ‘Suga’ has captured the imagination of many.

In a recent interview, divisional rival Cory Sandhagen gave his view on O’Malley.