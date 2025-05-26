Cory Sandhagen gives his thoughts on Sean O’Malley and a possible future fight
UFC star Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s career, as well as a possible fight between them in the future.
As we know, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. That’s certainly the case for the UFC’s bantamweight division, where he is a former champion. At Noche UFC last year, however, he lost the belt to Merab Dvalishvili. At UFC 316 next month, he’ll have the chance to earn it back in an immediate rematch.
RELATED: Cory Sandhagen open to rematching Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight: “I was winning that fight”
While O’Malley is popular with the fans, he can sometimes be divisive in the eyes of his fellow fighters. It really depends on what you enjoy when consuming MMA, but either way, ‘Suga’ has captured the imagination of many.
In a recent interview, divisional rival Cory Sandhagen gave his view on O’Malley.
Sandhagen’s view on O’Malley
“When you think about O’Malley, he’s had a good run at stuff, but I think if you fight tough guys for long enough, there’s going to be nights where you just don’t win, you know what I mean?” Sandhagen said. “Because all of these guys are really good, and I’ve fought the best guys for a really long time. Not a lot of other people in the division really get to say that except for maybe Yan and Merab.
“O’Malley’s not really one of those guys that gets to say that he’s fought all of the best of the best of the division. I think that when he does that, he’s gonna have off nights and he’s gonna lose. I sometimes have off nights, and I’ve lost. That’s just how fighting works.”
“I think that when me and O’Malley fight, I’ll get to show that I’m a lot better than him,” Sandhagen said. “Unless I get that opportunity, I don’t really feel like arguing with the ether of the internet about who’s better at what. I think I’ll definitely get that opportunity to show that one of these days.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC