Cory Sandhagen gives his thoughts on Sean O’Malley and a possible future fight

By Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025

UFC star Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s career, as well as a possible fight between them in the future.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

As we know, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. That’s certainly the case for the UFC’s bantamweight division, where he is a former champion. At Noche UFC last year, however, he lost the belt to Merab Dvalishvili. At UFC 316 next month, he’ll have the chance to earn it back in an immediate rematch.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen open to rematching Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight: “I was winning that fight”

While O’Malley is popular with the fans, he can sometimes be divisive in the eyes of his fellow fighters. It really depends on what you enjoy when consuming MMA, but either way, ‘Suga’ has captured the imagination of many.

In a recent interview, divisional rival Cory Sandhagen gave his view on O’Malley.

Sandhagen’s view on O’Malley

“When you think about O’Malley, he’s had a good run at stuff, but I think if you fight tough guys for long enough, there’s going to be nights where you just don’t win, you know what I mean?” Sandhagen said. “Because all of these guys are really good, and I’ve fought the best guys for a really long time. Not a lot of other people in the division really get to say that except for maybe Yan and Merab.

“O’Malley’s not really one of those guys that gets to say that he’s fought all of the best of the best of the division. I think that when he does that, he’s gonna have off nights and he’s gonna lose. I sometimes have off nights, and I’ve lost. That’s just how fighting works.”

“I think that when me and O’Malley fight, I’ll get to show that I’m a lot better than him,” Sandhagen said. “Unless I get that opportunity, I don’t really feel like arguing with the ether of the internet about who’s better at what. I think I’ll definitely get that opportunity to show that one of these days.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reflects on defeat to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025
Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, Georges St-Pierre
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan jokes about wanting to see UFC heavyweights "on the sauce" again

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently joked about past UFC heavyweights using PEDs, using Alistair Overeem as an example.

Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena plans on getting advice from Alexander Volkanovski ahead of possible Islam Makhachev fight

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025

UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena may enlist the help of Alexander Volkanovski ahead of a possible Islam Makhachev showdown.

Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in loss to Jack Della Maddalena

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in his UFC 315 defeat to Jack Della Maddalena.

Paddy Pimblett training
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett shares stunning prediction for potential UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is well aware of one massive title fight that has yet to be booked, but he’s made a prediction for the bout that might surprise you.

Ilia Topuria

Another popular UFC analyst questions Ilia Topuria's coaching change ahead of UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025
Kayla Harrison victory
Julianna Pena

'Petty' Kayla Harrison will 'smash' Julianna Pena's face at UFC 316, says manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Kayla Harrison’s manager believes Julianna Pena is in for a rough night at UFC 316.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details major plans if he wins Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has some big plans for the rest of 2025 if he can defeat Sean O’Malley a second time.

Tom Aspinall training
Matt Brown

Tom Aspinall advised to avoid Michael Chandler trap in waiting for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

As Tom Aspinall continues to wait for his next fight, one former UFC fan favorite is advising him to dodge a pitfall.

Alexandre Pantoja
Muhammad Mokaev

Ousted UFC star reveals one fighter who can defeat Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One former UFC flyweight thinks he knows who has what it takes to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja.