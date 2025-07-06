Khamzat Chimaev receives interesting advice ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev has been given some advice from one former UFC champion ahead of his showdown against Dricus du Plessis. Chimaev is set to challenge du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship on Aug. 16. The title fight will headline UFC 319 inside United Center in Chicago. Chimaev will enter the bout with an undefeated record, while du Plessis hasn’t suffered a loss since 2018. Before Chimaev and du Plessis share the Octagon, a former two-time bantamweight titleholder has offered some guidance to the challenger. RELATED: FORMER UFC STAR WONDERS IF KHAMZAT CHIMAEV GETS FRAUD CHECKED BY DRICUS DU PLESSIS

Khamzat Chimaev Gets Key Advice

During a recent edition of the “JAXXON Podcast,” TJ Dillashaw cautioned Khamzat Chimaev to put greater emphasis on cardio going into UFC 319 (via MMAJunkie).

“Chimaev needs to get on that Sam Calavitta cardio because that’s his only downfall is getting tired,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “DDP ain’t going to get tired. He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone’s heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, you get tired.

“The only way to make that better is to be in that red zone for as long as possible, and train to be there longer and also get used to it mentally. I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio. If he doesn’t train his cardio the right way, it’s going to be hard for him to put DDP away and DDP’s going to get him in the later rounds and gas him out.”

Chimaev is coming off a first-round submission win over former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. He has defeated the likes of Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis has garnered an impressive resume himself with his own win over Whittaker, a submission finish over Israel Adesanya, and two victories over Sean Strickland.