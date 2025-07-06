Khamzat Chimaev receives interesting advice ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has been given some advice from one former UFC champion ahead of his showdown against Dricus du Plessis.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev is set to challenge du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship on Aug. 16. The title fight will headline UFC 319 inside United Center in Chicago. Chimaev will enter the bout with an undefeated record, while du Plessis hasn’t suffered a loss since 2018.

Before Chimaev and du Plessis share the Octagon, a former two-time bantamweight titleholder has offered some guidance to the challenger.

RELATED: FORMER UFC STAR WONDERS IF KHAMZAT CHIMAEV GETS FRAUD CHECKED BY DRICUS DU PLESSIS

Khamzat Chimaev Gets Key Advice

During a recent edition of the “JAXXON Podcast,” TJ Dillashaw cautioned Khamzat Chimaev to put greater emphasis on cardio going into UFC 319 (via MMAJunkie).

“Chimaev needs to get on that Sam Calavitta cardio because that’s his only downfall is getting tired,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “DDP ain’t going to get tired. He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone’s heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, you get tired.

“The only way to make that better is to be in that red zone for as long as possible, and train to be there longer and also get used to it mentally. I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio. If he doesn’t train his cardio the right way, it’s going to be hard for him to put DDP away and DDP’s going to get him in the later rounds and gas him out.”

Chimaev is coming off a first-round submission win over former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. He has defeated the likes of Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis has garnered an impressive resume himself with his own win over Whittaker, a submission finish over Israel Adesanya, and two victories over Sean Strickland.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev TJ Dillashaw UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett explains how beef with UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria started

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025
UFC Octagon
UFC

Former UFC star derailed broadcasting career due to drug use

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

An ex-UFC fighter had a chance to transition to the booth post-fighting, but the opportunity was wasted.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya questions Sean Strickland's current mental state 2 years after UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 6, 2025

Israel Adesanya believes Sean Strickland might be going through some things at the moment.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones announces he's re-entered the UFC testing pool: "That lasted for about two weeks"

Chris Taylor - July 4, 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones could be ending his retirement just weeks after announcing his departure from the sport.

Neil Magny, UFC 318
Neil Magny

UFC 318 loses major fight as fans continue to criticize 'worst PPV in recent history'

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

UFC 318 just lost one of its biggest fights. It’s the latest blow to a fight card MMA fans were already criticizing for its low quality.

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317

Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better 'numbers' than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones would have beaten Tom Aspinall — with a catch

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones could have beaten Tom Aspinall if their UFC super fight came together — with one condition.

Conor McGregor, Donald Trump, UFC, MMA, White House
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor and other UFC stars line up to fight for Donald Trump at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

US President Donald Trump is hoping to host a UFC event on the White House lawn, and a number of notable fighters—including Conor McGregor—are already eager to sign up.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena believes Islam Makhachev is "too little" for him: "We saw what Volk did to him"

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena is fully confident he will beat Islam Makhachev when they end up fighting.

Jean Silva and Diego Lopes
Jean Silva

Jean Silva makes things personal with Diego Lopes ahead of Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Jean Silva isn’t mincing words ahead of his showdown with Diego Lopes.