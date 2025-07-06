Ian Machado Garry thinks Belal Muhammad is avoiding UFC 319 fight

Ian Machado Garry Wants Belal Muhammad in Chicago

In a new video posted on his Instagram page, Ian Machado Garry said that Belal Muhammad is purposely calling out other welterweights instead of him.

“Belal Muhammad is continuing to call out Kamaru Usman,” Garry said. “Kamaru Usman has said himself that he’s not fighting anytime soon, so why does he keep calling him out? Because he’s avoiding me. He’s now started to mention Sean Brady’s name again, a man who he’s already knocked out. Imagine calling out somebody you’ve already knocked out. Here’s the truth, had Belal beat JDM, he would be fighting me in his hometown of Chicago. So, do the right thing. Don’t let your hometown down and accept the fight in Chicago. I’ll see you soon.”

Garry is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates in a bout that was put together late. It was a nice rebound victory over Garry, who suffered a close but unanimous decision loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov. Garry is now hoping to be catapulted to title contention with Rakhmonov on the shelf for an unknown period of time.

Muhammad will be looking for a chance to bounce back in a big way. After losing the 170-pound gold, he will see his training partner Islam Makhachev fight Jack Della Maddalena for the gold at a date to be determined.