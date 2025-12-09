Sean O’Malley discusses possible rematch against UFC champion Petr Yan

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025
Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on a possible rematch between himself and new bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is a former UFC bantamweight champion and one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. After consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili, though, he needs to rebuild his reputation at 135 pounds, and that starts with a clash against Song Yadong next month.

On the flip side, Petr Yan is the new king of the division after dethroning Dvalishvili last weekend at UFC 323. It’s not clear who is going to be next for him, but some believe it could be O’Malley if he’s able to get past Song. As we know, in their first meeting a few years back, ‘Suga’ was able to beat Yan via a controversial decision.

In a recent video on his channel, O’Malley had the following to say after Yan didn’t really take the idea of a rematch too seriously when asked about it after UFC 323.

O’Malley’s view on possible Yan rematch

“Tim [Welch, coach] showed me this morning they asked Petr if he would give me a rematch if I beat Song or whatever and he starts laughing,” O’Malley noted. “Every time Petr’s been asked about a rematch even before this, he’s avoided it.

“I’m not saying Petr Yan is scared of me by any means, but he says I’m not deserving or not good enough or whatever. Wouldn’t that be a great reason to defend the belt? I fought Chito [Marlon Vera]!

“He says Merab and Umar Nurmagomedov can rematch, there’s that. But I don’t know, I just got to go and get through Song. No easy task there.”

Will the rematch happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

