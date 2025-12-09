Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja’s freak injury loss at UFC 323

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja’s unfortunate arm injury that occurred at UFC 323.

Last Saturday night at UFC 323, Alexandre Pantoja lost his UFC flyweight championship. He was beaten by Joshua Van, but the result came under controversial circumstances as the Brazilian star fell on his arm and was rendered unable to continue due to injury.

It happened in the opening seconds of the fight, too, meaning we didn’t really get to see what Pantoja vs Van would actually look like. Hopefully, at some point in the future when Pantoja is healthy, we will be able to see these two go head to head in the way we were expecting in Las Vegas.

In a recent video, flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson weighed in on Pantoja’s unfortunate injury.

Johnson’s view on Pantoja’s injury

“Hey, boys, guess what? The 11 consecutive title streak stays intact,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “But, man, that’s part of the game, guys. Like, to keep going in and do it over and over, time and time again, over and over and over, it’s hard, man. It’s a sport where anything could f*cking happen.”

“I truly felt that Alex Pantoja was going to be able to break my 11 consecutive title defenses,” Johnson said. “Even though he was only at five, I mean, he still had six or seven more to go, but I didn’t see anybody on the rise that could give him a challenge. Granted, Alex Pantoja is 35 years old. Now that he has lost the belt, that clock starts all over, baby.

“When you think about trying to be consistent in mixed martial arts, whether I was ahead of my time or I was just that f*cking good, or everybody just sucked as you guys said, showing up 11 consecutive times on weight, passing every single drug test, and being dominant, and continuing to get better, but throwing the ‘Mighty Wiz Bar,’ throwing the flying knee and all that stuff, it just shows how hard it is to do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie