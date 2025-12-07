UFC 323 title winner Petr Yan gets strong message from top contender

It didn’t take long for Petr Yan to get a message from someone who could be the next UFC bantamweight title challenger.

Yan was the underdog entering his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323 on Saturday. While Yan dropped a unanimous decision to “The Machine” back in 2023, the rematch was a different story. Yan had success thwarting the grappling of Dvalishvili, which allowed him to work his standup game.

Ultimately, Yan was able to become a two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion via unanimous decision. Now that Yan is a titleholder once again, he has a target on his back. Umar Nurmagomedov took to his X account to send a congratulatory message to the new 135-pound ruler. He also made it clear that he plans on being the No. 1 contender.

“Great, spectacular fight,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “Congratulations to Petr. I think on January 24 it will become clear who is next.”

Nurmagomedov will be facing Deiveson Figueiredo on the UFC 324 card. The bout will take place on Jan. 24. Unless UFC matchmakers decide to do a trilogy fight between Yan and Dvalishvili first, Nurmagomedov could snag another title shot if he defeats Figueiredo.

Yan and Nurmagomedov have yet to share the Octagon. Nurmagomedov competed for the UFC Bantamweight Championship back in January. He suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career in a competitive but unanimous decision defeat.

Nurmagomedov bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Mario Bautista at UFC 321 back in October. Prior to the fight, UFC CEO Dana White told Nurmagomedov that an impressive performance would get him back in title contention. It wasn’t exactly one-way traffic for Nurmagomedov, so he will need at least one more win to get another championship bout.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com in the coming weeks and months for more clarity on the UFC bantamweight title picture.