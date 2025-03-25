Colby Covington’s scathing response to Michael Page over comments during UFC event
Colby Covington has fired back at Michael Page.
Recently, Page had a fan Q&A session before the UFC London card. When discussing potential opponents, “MVP” turned his attention to Covington. Page said he has an urge to punch Covington in the face, but he admits he doesn’t know why. He even went as far as to say he’d look for a highlight reel finish against “Chaos” similar to his flying knee on Evangelista Santos back in 2016.
Covington caught wind of Page’s comments and he isn’t amused by the former Bellator title contender.
Covington Responds to ‘MVP’
Michael Page’s comments were mentioned during Submission Radio‘s interview with Colby Covington. “Chaos” sent a clear message for “Venom.”
“Of course, everybody talks about me,” Covington said. “No one can keep my name out of their mouth in this division and even in the UFC because they get woke points to say my name and say some threatening things towards me. So, I don’t know. I didn’t pay attention to it, I don’t pay attention to anything he does. He’s another irrelevant bum. He was knocked out unconscious in the B leagues. You’ve never seen me laying unconscious in the UFC Octagon fighting the best fighters in the world for the last decade straight.
“There’s no truth to that. He’s not a good fighter and he beat some one-eyed, glass-eyed dude. Come on, there’s no honor in beating a one-eyed guy. That guy probably shouldn’t even be fighting. It’s a miracle that guy is even in the UFC, but no reaction. He’s just another bum that’s chirping that can easily get his ass whooped as well.”
Covington ended 2024 with a loss to Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. Covington lost the bout via TKO due to doctor’s stoppage, but he insists the fight should’ve continued. “Chaos” has said he doesn’t plan to retire yet, but time is ticking for the 37-year-old’s MMA career. He believes it’s only a matter of time before he transitions to pro wrestling.
As for Page, he’s hoping to climb up the 170-pound ladder and get a UFC title fight before it’s too late. Page will turn 38 this April and he holds the last spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington Michael Page UFC