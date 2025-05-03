Daniel Cormier questions those who have called for Islam Makhachev to get stripped
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned those who have called for Islam Makhachev to be stripped of his lightweight championship.
For a while now, fans have been wondering what’s next for Islam Makhachev. The lightweight king is easily one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he’s starting to be talked about as one of the best of all time. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, his body of work speaks for itself.
For Makhachev, though, there are plenty of questions in the air regarding what’s next for him. Some believe that he will defend the belt once again, whereas others think he’ll follow through with his plan to make the move up to welterweight. Either way, there are a lot of people calling for him to be stripped of the championship given the uncertainty currently in the air.
Daniel Cormier, a close friend of Makhachev, had the following to say on the matter recently.
Cormier’s view on Makhachev and the title
“You know what’s annoying to me is Islam Makhachev has said, ‘I don’t want really to fight Ilia Topuria because he’s a ’45er and I’ve done that. Give me somebody else.’ People are like, ‘Take the belt off of him. He should be stripped,'” Cormier said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen.
“I’ve seen reports, and I don’t even know that they’re true, it’s either strip or defend for Makhachev. Why? In the last two years, he fought (Alexander Volkanovski), he fought Dustin (Poirier), he fought Volk again, he fought against (Renato) Moicano. He fought them all. He fought four times in the amount of time that the heavyweight champion fought once.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you make of this situation? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Daniel Cormier Islam Makhachev UFC