Daniel Cormier questions those who have called for Islam Makhachev to get stripped

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned those who have called for Islam Makhachev to be stripped of his lightweight championship.

For a while now, fans have been wondering what’s next for Islam Makhachev. The lightweight king is easily one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he’s starting to be talked about as one of the best of all time. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, his body of work speaks for itself.

For Makhachev, though, there are plenty of questions in the air regarding what’s next for him. Some believe that he will defend the belt once again, whereas others think he’ll follow through with his plan to make the move up to welterweight. Either way, there are a lot of people calling for him to be stripped of the championship given the uncertainty currently in the air.

Daniel Cormier, a close friend of Makhachev, had the following to say on the matter recently.