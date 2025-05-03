Daniel Cormier questions those who have called for Islam Makhachev to get stripped

By Harry Kettle - May 3, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned those who have called for Islam Makhachev to be stripped of his lightweight championship.

Islam Makhachev

For a while now, fans have been wondering what’s next for Islam Makhachev. The lightweight king is easily one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he’s starting to be talked about as one of the best of all time. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, his body of work speaks for itself.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira’s coach prefers Ilia Topuria fight ahead of Islam Makhachev

For Makhachev, though, there are plenty of questions in the air regarding what’s next for him. Some believe that he will defend the belt once again, whereas others think he’ll follow through with his plan to make the move up to welterweight. Either way, there are a lot of people calling for him to be stripped of the championship given the uncertainty currently in the air.

Daniel Cormier, a close friend of Makhachev, had the following to say on the matter recently.

Cormier’s view on Makhachev and the title

“You know what’s annoying to me is Islam Makhachev has said, ‘I don’t want really to fight Ilia Topuria because he’s a ’45er and I’ve done that. Give me somebody else.’ People are like, ‘Take the belt off of him. He should be stripped,'” Cormier said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen.

“I’ve seen reports, and I don’t even know that they’re true, it’s either strip or defend for Makhachev. Why? In the last two years, he fought (Alexander Volkanovski), he fought Dustin (Poirier), he fought Volk again, he fought against (Renato) Moicano. He fought them all. He fought four times in the amount of time that the heavyweight champion fought once.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you make of this situation? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sam Alvey, Tyrone Spong, UFC, Karate Combat

WATCH | Sam Alvey stuns kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong to continue post-UFC resurgence

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025
Muhammad Mokaev, UFC, MMA, Karate Combat
Muhammad Mokaev

WATCH | UFC veteran Muhammad Mokaev scores flashy KO in Karate Combat debut

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Muhammad Mokaev may no longer be part of the UFC roster, but there is no questioning his talent.

Francis Ngannou, UFC, motorcycle crash
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former UFC champ Francis Ngannou speaks out after involvement in fatal vehicle crash in Cameroon

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Francis Ngannou has broken his silence after he was involved in a fatal vehicle accident in his home country of Cameroon.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
UFC

Undefeated MMA star Ilia Topuria confirms date for next UFC fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria has confirmed the date for his next UFC fight.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases potential return fight: "The best is yet to come"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is hinting at his return to the Octagon.

Reinier De Ridder

Reinier de Ridder puzzled by disdain for Bo Nickal ahead of UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC veteran warns fans to avoid underestimating Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025

One UFC veteran doesn’t think Jack Della Maddalena should be counted out against Belal Muhammad.

Bo Nickal weigh-in
Cory Sandhagen

UFC Des Moines weigh-in results: Bo Nickal, de Ridder, 'Figgy,' and Cory Sandhagen make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 2, 2025

The UFC Des Moines weigh-ins are in the books, and fans will be pleased to know that there is no pre-fight drama.

Robbie Lawler
UFC

Robbie Lawler provides retirement update after testing pool speculation

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC legend Robbie Lawler has provided an update on his future after speculation that he was still in the drug testing pool.

Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Cory Sandhagen reveals that a fight against Dominick Cruz almost happened

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2025

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has revealed that a fight between him and Dominick Cruz almost came to fruition.