Ronda Rousey works out with former opponent as comeback rumors continue to swirl: “I forgot how fun it could be!”

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has continued to tease the idea of a potential return to the world of mixed martial arts.

It’s been almost a decade since we’ve seen Ronda Rousey compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To begin with, she was easily one of the biggest stars in the entire sport of MMA. She quickly emerged as the number one female fighter in the world and from there, she only continued to get better with each and every passing performance.

Since her defeat to Amanda Nunes, Rousey has spent most of her time in the world of professional wrestling. After that venture also came to an end, many wondered whether or not ‘Rowdy’ would consider a return to the cage. Now, at the age of 38, it seems like it could be something that’s on her mind, at the very least.

In a recent Instagram post, Rousey spent some time training with former rival Cat Zingano.