Ronda Rousey works out with former opponent as comeback rumors continue to swirl: “I forgot how fun it could be!”
UFC legend Ronda Rousey has continued to tease the idea of a potential return to the world of mixed martial arts.
It’s been almost a decade since we’ve seen Ronda Rousey compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To begin with, she was easily one of the biggest stars in the entire sport of MMA. She quickly emerged as the number one female fighter in the world and from there, she only continued to get better with each and every passing performance.
RELATED: PHOTO | Ronda Rousey fuels comeback rumors after returning to training
Since her defeat to Amanda Nunes, Rousey has spent most of her time in the world of professional wrestling. After that venture also came to an end, many wondered whether or not ‘Rowdy’ would consider a return to the cage. Now, at the age of 38, it seems like it could be something that’s on her mind, at the very least.
In a recent Instagram post, Rousey spent some time training with former rival Cat Zingano.
View this post on Instagram
Rousey reignites training passion
“Only [Cynthia] could shoot my struggling through postpartum a** and make it look this good. Thank you [Cat Zingano] for stopping by and helping me relearn how to move – I forgot how fun it could be!”
As of this writing, there are no official plans in place for the return of Ronda Rousey. Still, we all know that Dana White is willing to bring people back to the UFC if he’s able to make some money with them – so, fingers crossed.
Do you believe we will ever see Ronda Rousey compete in the UFC again? If it does happen, who would you put her up against in her return fight and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Nabil Anane a “very different” fighter ahead of world title rematch with Superlek at ONE 172
Topics:Ronda Rousey UFC