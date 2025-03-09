Robbie Lawler to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will be going into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The UFC announced the induction during the broadcast of UFC 313 on Saturday, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Robbie Lawler already had his legendary fight against Rory MacDonald go into the fight wing of the Hall of Fame, and now he will be going to the Hall of Fame this summer.

Lawler retired following a knockout win over Niko Price at UFC 290 in 2023. It was a stunning way to go out and end his legendary career.

Robbie Lawler (30-16 and one NC) and went 15-10 in the UFC and is the former welterweight champion. In his career, Lawler has notable wins over Carlos Condit, MacDonald, twice, Donald Cerrone, Matt Brown, Nick Diaz, and Johnny Hendricks.

After his retirement win over Price, Lawler said he knew it was time to end his career.

“It’s amazing, I’ve had a long career,” Lawler said in the Octagon. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

Lawler has since taken a bigger coaching role at Kill Cliff FC and he says his goal was to give back to the sport.

“I’m going to give back to the sport, coach all our fighters at Kill Cliff,” Lawler said. “Get them all my experience. I’ve done it, I’ve been there. It’s time to give back and so many people have given to me. I feel like that’s what martial arts is about: giving back and making sure life’s easier for those fighters who want the help.”

Lawler held the UFC welterweight belt from 2014 until 2016 and defended the title twice.

Robbie Lawler will be joining the Israel Adesanya-Kelvin Gastelum fight and TV producer Craig Piligian.