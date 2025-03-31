Early review lead to questions regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine MMA movie

By Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

An early review regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine movie, based on the life of Mark Kerr, has led to a few raised eyebrows.

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and we all know that to be true. From his days in professional wrestling to his transition over to the movies, he is a bonafide megastar. Over the years, though, some have questioned the quality of some of the movies that he’s made. Others are just interested in seeing him take part in really fun projects.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson to play Mark Kerr in A24’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie

Now, we’re set to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a completely different light. He is set to play Mark Kerr in A24 movie Smashing Machine, leading many to wonder whether or not it could wind up handing him his Oscars nod. Given the director involved, nobody really knew what to expect – especially given some of the previous performances Dwayne has put in.

Now, there’s an early review out there courtesy of WorldOfReel.com. Based on one early review, it isn’t going to go as many would’ve thought, for better or worse.

 

Rock’s movie gets interesting review

“A month ago, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine screened for a lucky few. I kept quiet about it. However, it’s now screened again, and judging by what I’ve heard, there’s zero doubt in my mind that people are not ready for the type of film in store,” Ruimy wrote.

“I’m told what Safdie has concocted in The Smashing Machine is ‘indescribable in tone and style’ and that it ‘almost plays like a spoof of the biopic genre.’ In other words, The Smashing Machine is ‘gonzo filmmaking’ and not Oscar bait in the least,” Ruimy added.

“Dwayne Johnson’s performance runs tonally opposite to the film’s odd style—‘It’s as if his performance belongs in a different movie,’ one attendee told me. In other words, The Smashing Machine is not the film any of us expected it to be,” Ruimy concluded. “Although described as a ‘biopic’ of beloved MMA fighter Mark Kerr, this is not a conventional take on his life.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

The majority of people love The Rock. Mixed martial arts fans, however, especially hardcore ones, will be keeping a really close eye on how this turns out.

Are you excited to see how this movie looks, or are you nervous? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA

Irish politicians trash ‘moronic’ Conor McGregor amid presidential plans: ‘He can f**k off’

BJ Penn Staff - March 30, 2025
UFC Mexico Octagon
UFC

UFC Mexico City winner reacts to criticism of referee's stoppage

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Manuel Torres has responded to those who criticized referee Mike Beltran during UFC Mexico City.

Noche UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC fighter makes controversial comments after pulling out of Mexico City card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Joe Pyfer has found himself in hot water after blaming Mexico City for pulling out of a planned matchup against Kelvin Gastelum.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire reveals what fans can expect in UFC 314 fight against Yair Rodriguez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is confident that he will prove himself to be the best featherweight in the world.

Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober issues statement following brutal UFC Mexico City KO loss to Manuel Torres

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Drew Dober has spoken out after being viciously stopped by Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City.

Alex Pereira post-fight interview

UFC legend says Alex Pereira won't find success in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025
Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City
UFC

Brandon Moreno calls for UFC 320 headliner in Guadalajara for Mexican Independence Day weekend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno is throwing his name in the hat to headline UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

Ilia Topuria shares massive update on his next UFC fight with huge claim about lightweight title picture

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Ilia Topuria has provided an update on his next fight with a big claim.

Manuel Torres, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC
UFC Mexico

UFC Mexico City Bonus Report: Manuel Torres 1 of 4 fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

The Octagon returned to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Pros react, UFC
Steve Erceg

Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.