Early review lead to questions regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine MMA movie

An early review regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine movie, based on the life of Mark Kerr, has led to a few raised eyebrows.
The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and we all know that to be true. From his days in professional wrestling to his transition over to the movies, he is a bonafide megastar. Over the years, though, some have questioned the quality of some of the movies that he’s made. Others are just interested in seeing him take part in really fun projects.
Now, we’re set to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a completely different light. He is set to play Mark Kerr in A24 movie Smashing Machine, leading many to wonder whether or not it could wind up handing him his Oscars nod. Given the director involved, nobody really knew what to expect – especially given some of the previous performances Dwayne has put in.
Now, there’s an early review out there courtesy of WorldOfReel.com. Based on one early review, it isn’t going to go as many would’ve thought, for better or worse.
“I’m told what Safdie has concocted in The Smashing Machine is ‘indescribable in tone and style’ and that it ‘almost plays like a spoof of the biopic genre.’
Rock’s movie gets interesting review
“A month ago, Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine screened for a lucky few. I kept quiet about it. However, it’s now screened again, and judging by what I’ve heard, there’s zero doubt in my mind that people are not ready for the type of film in store,” Ruimy wrote.
“I’m told what Safdie has concocted in The Smashing Machine is ‘indescribable in tone and style’ and that it ‘almost plays like a spoof of the biopic genre.’ In other words, The Smashing Machine is ‘gonzo filmmaking’ and not Oscar bait in the least,” Ruimy added.
“Dwayne Johnson’s performance runs tonally opposite to the film’s odd style—‘It’s as if his performance belongs in a different movie,’ one attendee told me. In other words, The Smashing Machine is not the film any of us expected it to be,” Ruimy concluded. “Although described as a ‘biopic’ of beloved MMA fighter Mark Kerr, this is not a conventional take on his life.”
The majority of people love The Rock. Mixed martial arts fans, however, especially hardcore ones, will be keeping a really close eye on how this turns out.
Are you excited to see how this movie looks, or are you nervous? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
