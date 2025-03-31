Early review lead to questions regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine MMA movie

An early review regarding The Rock’s Smashing Machine movie, based on the life of Mark Kerr, has led to a few raised eyebrows.

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and we all know that to be true. From his days in professional wrestling to his transition over to the movies, he is a bonafide megastar. Over the years, though, some have questioned the quality of some of the movies that he’s made. Others are just interested in seeing him take part in really fun projects.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson to play Mark Kerr in A24’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie

Now, we’re set to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a completely different light. He is set to play Mark Kerr in A24 movie Smashing Machine, leading many to wonder whether or not it could wind up handing him his Oscars nod. Given the director involved, nobody really knew what to expect – especially given some of the previous performances Dwayne has put in.

Now, there’s an early review out there courtesy of WorldOfReel.com. Based on one early review, it isn’t going to go as many would’ve thought, for better or worse.