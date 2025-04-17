UFC star claims Conor McGregor destroyed the career of Michael Chandler
UFC star Renato Moicano has said that he believes Conor McGregor assisted with the downfall of Michael Chandler’s MMA career.
As we know, Michael Chandler fell to yet another defeat inside the Octagon last weekend. He went up against Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 and in the end, he was finished in the third round. In truth, it wasn’t a particularly close fight whatsoever, with the Liverpudlian shutting down any kind of attack that the former Bellator champion was trying to put forward.
Ultimately, it just wasn’t a great showing, and Chandler now needs to go back to the drawing board. Prior to the Pimblett and Charles Oliveira fights he’s had recently, he was initially scheduled to take on Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, due to the unpredictability of the Irishman (as well as an injury), that hasn’t come to fruition.
Renato Moicano recently gave his thoughts on the career trajectory of Michael Chandler, noting that he feels as if Conor has served as a real detriment to him.
👀Renato Moicano believes that Chandler’s decision to wait out for Conor’s return cost him years off his career.
“McGregor destroyed his career. Two years without fighting, waiting. You cannot count on McGregor. He’s talking about being President” pic.twitter.com/g6jKsJ1MEt
— Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) April 16, 2025
Moicano’s view on Chandler/McGregor
“A lot of people are gonna trash on me because I’m trashing Michael Chandler,” Moicano said on the Show Me The Money Podcast.
“But in reality, McGregor destroyed his career, bro.
“I think that was f****** McGregor’s fault.
“Two years without fighting, waiting, waiting, waiting… plus at his age, you know?”
