Cain Velasquez’s victims are demanding damages following his sentencing

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez could wind up paying significant damages to the victims of his shooting incident in 2022.

As we know, Cain Velasquez was recently sentenced to five years in prison after a no-contest plea on numerous charges, including attempted murder, relating to an incident back in 2022. This has been one of the biggest stories outside of the cage in the world of mixed martial arts in recent years, with Cain receiving a great deal of support from the community.

While Velasquez is currently serving his sentence, he could be eligible for parole as early as next year. However, while that may serve as good news to some, the victims of the shooting incident in question are reportedly requesting substantial damages.

