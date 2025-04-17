Cain Velasquez’s victims are demanding damages following his sentencing

By Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez could wind up paying significant damages to the victims of his shooting incident in 2022.

Cain Velasquez

As we know, Cain Velasquez was recently sentenced to five years in prison after a no-contest plea on numerous charges, including attempted murder, relating to an incident back in 2022. This has been one of the biggest stories outside of the cage in the world of mixed martial arts in recent years, with Cain receiving a great deal of support from the community.

RELATED: Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2022 shooting

While Velasquez is currently serving his sentence, he could be eligible for parole as early as next year. However, while that may serve as good news to some, the victims of the shooting incident in question are reportedly requesting substantial damages.

A report from MMA Fighting goes into more detail about what exactly could wind up happening to Velasquez from a financial point of view.

Velasquez’s attorney provides update

“The victims in this case are seeking an exorbitant amount of money,” Velasquez’s attorney, Renee Hessling, told the judge. “The defense’s position is that it’s unreasonable, so we do intend on litigating this.”

“I think there is definitely restitution owed by Mr. Velasquez,” Hessling continued. “However, there are some claims that he owes money for their daycare, and they are asking for $1 million on that end. That is certainly something we are litigating.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

For Cain Velasquez, the silver lining is that this could’ve gone a lot worse for him. From the sentencing to the charges, he’s been backed by many within the sport for the longest time – and that’ll likely continue to be the case.

What do you make of this story? What’s your favorite memory from the career of the former UFC heavyweight champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

