Paddy Pimblett shares backstage footage of interaction with Michael Chandler

By Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has shared backstage footage of an interaction he had with Michael Chandler after their fight at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler

In the co-main event of UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett put a real beating on Michael Chandler. The two men went to war in the lightweight division and in the third round, it was ‘The Baddy’ who was able to pick up a decisive finish. Now, many are already questioning what’s next for him, with the popular opinion being that he should face a top contender like Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira.

RELATED: Michael Chandler breaks silence following defeat to Paddy Pimblett

For the time being, Pimblett will relax, enjoy his time away from the Octagon, and bask in the glory of what he’s been able to achieve. Thankfully, after his fight, we were treated to footage of the Liverpudlian greeting many members of the mixed martial arts community backstage in Miami. That includes Michael Chandler, with the two sharing a moment in the locker room.

As opposed to what they did in the cage, Pimblett and Chandler were very respectful in what was a nice exchange to see.

 

Pimblett shows respect to Chandler

“Hope you’re good, little man [to Chandler’s son],” Pimblett said.

“Again, Mike thanks for stepping up and sharing that Octagon with me. I appreciate it,” Pimblett added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

For both men, there’s a lot of thinking to do. Pimblett needs to consider who he wants to face in a potential title eliminator, whereas Chandler needs to really think about whether he wants to compete again.

Do you believe this was the Fight of the Night at UFC 314? What should come next for both men? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

