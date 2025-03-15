UFC Vegas 104 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO’s Ryan Spann (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the featured prelim between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ryan Spann.

Cortes-Acosta (13-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring Octagon wins over Łukasz Brzeski, Andrei Arlovski and Robelis Despaigne. ‘Salsa Boy’ has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2022.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (22-11 MMA) will be making his heavyweight debut this evening. ‘Superman’ most recently competed at last October’s UFC 307 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. Spann has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Fireworks expected in this one 👊 Waldo Cortes Acosta vs @Superman_Spann [ #UFCVegas104 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/AymIIDkOPb — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2025

Round one of the UFC Vegas 104 featured prelim begins and Ryan Spann lands a low kick to get things started. He definitely looks like a natural heavyweight. Waldo Cortes-Acosta with a low kick. ‘Superman’ returns fire with one of his own. ‘Salsa Boy’ with a right hand over the top. Spann responds with a pair of kick. Cortes-Acosta with a low kick. Spann answers with one of his own. He follows that up with a good straight right up the middle. ‘Salsa Boy’ with a big 1-2. He stuns Spann and then shoots in and presses his opponent against the cage. Ryan Spann escapes and circles off the fence. Both men are throwing bombs in the center of the Octagon now. If one of these shots lands it is likely game over. Low kicks are exchanged. Ryan Spann with a jab that connects. He misses with a head kick attempt. Waldo Cortes-Acosta catches a kick and then lands a right hand that sends ‘Superman’ down to the floor. Spann pops right back up and the big men are back to throwing heat. Another hard inside low kick lands for Spann. Waldo with a good 1-2 and then he shoots in and lands a takedown. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 104 featured prelim begins and Ryan Spann swings and misses with a straight right. He lands a front kick to the body and then takes the center of the cage. An accidental low blow from ‘Salsa Boy’ spells a quick pause in the action. We restart and Spann doubles up on his jab. He lands a right hand over the top. Waldo Cortes-Acosta with a pair of jabs. Ryan Spann answers with a good right hand. A nice crisp jab in return from Cortes-Acosta. Good punches from both men. Spann may be slowing down a bit here. Another stoppage due to a groin strike. We restart and Waldo Cortes-Acosta is back on the attack. Spann circles to avoid getting cornered against the cage. ‘Superman’ with a low kick. Waldo with a jab attempt that misses, Ryan cracks him with a left hook. Both men missing a lot with their respective punches. ‘Salsa Boy’ lands a good right over the top. Ryan Spann shoots for a takedown. Waldo Cortes-Acosta defends and then lands some good body shots. A left hook and Spann drops. Some big follow up shots and this one is all over! WOW!

Stacking up the Ws 👏 Waldo Cortes Acosta gets his fourth consecutive victory with the TKO at #UFCVegas104! pic.twitter.com/1clza2gjIR — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 104 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Ryan Spann via KO in Round 2

