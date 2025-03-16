Marvin Vettori calls for trilogy fight with Roman Dolidze following UFC Vegas 104 loss

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 3?

After the fight, Marvin Vettori hopped on his X account to call for a third showdown with Roman Dolidze.

“I guess well need a trilogy. The most nonsense trilogy i agree with you bastards lol. But at this point it has to happen.”

Vettori was able to watch his fight with Dolidze, and he believes he made things close.

“Just rewatched the fight, f*** that s*** was close, all good ill figure it out! For every one talking shit s*** a f****** d*** lol.”

Vettori also addressed his loss on Instagram Stories. The one-time UFC middleweight title challenger feels the fight barely slipped his grasp (via MMAFighting).

“Nothing too bad, just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said. “F*ck man, life sometimes shows you that even if you give your heart out and everything you got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. I almost had him in the third [round] but I guess it wasn’t enough.