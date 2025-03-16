Marvin Vettori calls for trilogy fight with Roman Dolidze following UFC Vegas 104 loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Marvin Vettori believes a third bout with Roman Dolidze is in order.

Marvin Vettori

Vettori entered the Octagon for the first time since 2023 due to a shoulder injury. He was hoping to score another victory over Dolidze in their UFC Vegas 104 rematch. “The Italian Dream” entered the fight with a unanimous decision win over Dolidze at UFC 286.

The result was flipped for the rematch, as Dolidze was the one who emerged victorious this time, also via unanimous decision. Both encounters were close and Vettori wouldn’t mind a trilogy fight.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ROMAN DOLIDZE DEFEATS MARVIN VETTORI AT UFC VEGAS 104

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 3?

After the fight, Marvin Vettori hopped on his X account to call for a third showdown with Roman Dolidze.

“I guess well need a trilogy. The most nonsense trilogy i agree with you bastards lol. But at this point it has to happen.”

Vettori was able to watch his fight with Dolidze, and he believes he made things close.

“Just rewatched the fight, f*** that s*** was close, all good ill figure it out! For every one talking shit s*** a f****** d*** lol.”

Vettori also addressed his loss on Instagram Stories. The one-time UFC middleweight title challenger feels the fight barely slipped his grasp (via MMAFighting).

“Nothing too bad, just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said. “F*ck man, life sometimes shows you that even if you give your heart out and everything you got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. I almost had him in the third [round] but I guess it wasn’t enough.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Michael Chander Paddy Pimblett faceoff

Rising UFC star wants backup role for UFC 314 fight between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025
Roman Dolidze Israel Adesanya
Roman Dolidze

Roman Dolidze sets sights on Israel Adesanya following UFC Vegas 104 victory

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Roman Dolidze is in search of big names in the UFC middleweight division.

Jeremy Stephens Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and BKFC receive scathing warning from Jeremy Stephens: 'I will kill your boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 16, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has sent quite the morbid message to Conor McGregor and BKFC.

Priscila Cachoeira, UFC Vegas 104, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 104 Bonus Report: Priscila Cachoeira one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

The Octagon returned to the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, and 4 fighters including Priscila Cachoeira wound up walking away with performance bonuses.

Marvin Vettori, UFC 286
Roman Dolidze

Pros react after Roman Dolidze defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Roman Dolidze, Marvin Vettori, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Roman Dolidze defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025
Chidi Njokuani, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Chidi Njokuani stops Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the co-main event between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC, Ryan Spann
UFC

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO's Ryan Spann (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the featured prelim between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ryan Spann.

UFC Vegas 104, Results, Marvin Vettori, Roman Dolidze, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104: 'Vettori vs. Dolidze 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

The Octagon is back in the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2.

Kurt Holobaugh
UFC

Kurt Holobaugh expecting a "wild fight" against Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104: "It's going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025

Kurt Holobaugh is eager to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday.