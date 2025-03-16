Marvin Vettori calls for trilogy fight with Roman Dolidze following UFC Vegas 104 loss
Marvin Vettori believes a third bout with Roman Dolidze is in order.
Vettori entered the Octagon for the first time since 2023 due to a shoulder injury. He was hoping to score another victory over Dolidze in their UFC Vegas 104 rematch. “The Italian Dream” entered the fight with a unanimous decision win over Dolidze at UFC 286.
The result was flipped for the rematch, as Dolidze was the one who emerged victorious this time, also via unanimous decision. Both encounters were close and Vettori wouldn’t mind a trilogy fight.
RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ROMAN DOLIDZE DEFEATS MARVIN VETTORI AT UFC VEGAS 104
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 3?
After the fight, Marvin Vettori hopped on his X account to call for a third showdown with Roman Dolidze.
“I guess well need a trilogy. The most nonsense trilogy i agree with you bastards lol. But at this point it has to happen.”
Vettori was able to watch his fight with Dolidze, and he believes he made things close.
“Just rewatched the fight, f*** that s*** was close, all good ill figure it out! For every one talking shit s*** a f****** d*** lol.”
Vettori also addressed his loss on Instagram Stories. The one-time UFC middleweight title challenger feels the fight barely slipped his grasp (via MMAFighting).
“Nothing too bad, just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said. “F*ck man, life sometimes shows you that even if you give your heart out and everything you got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. I almost had him in the third [round] but I guess it wasn’t enough.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Conor McGregor and BKFC receive scathing warning from Jeremy Stephens: ‘I will kill your boy’
Topics:Marvin Vettori UFC