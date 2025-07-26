UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi’s results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder.

Whittaker (26-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 308 last October. Prior to that setback, ‘The Reaper’ had scored back-to-back wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov respectively.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (21-2 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO over Bo Nickal this past May in Iowa. The former ONE champion has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2024, earning stoppage wins in all three of those contests.

Round one of the UFC Abu Dhabi main event begins and Robert Whittaker comes out aggressively with a combination. Reinier de Ridder circles out and retreats. He opts to shoot in for a single leg, but Whittaker is able to pull himself free. De Ridder grabs a hold of Whittaker’s arm and looks for a way to drag him down. ‘The Reaper’ rips his arm free and proceeds to land a solid jab from range. He lands another. ‘RDR’ with the clinch and some knees up the middle. Whittaker breaks free and looks to counter with a right over the top. The former UFC champ is using his speed and angles to get the better of De Ridder early. However, ‘RDR’ is once again able to land some good knees before the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Abu Dhabi main event begins and Robert Whittaker’s corner believe the knockout will eventually come if he remains patient. Reinier de Ridder shoots in for a takedown. Whittaker avoids and then lands a good right hand over the top. De Ridder is looking every bit as weird and awkward on the feet as expected. His striking was effective against Bo Nickal, but ‘The Reaper’ is a different breed of fighter. ‘RDR’ paws with his jab and then rips a knee to the body of Whittaker. Another hard knee and the former ONE Champion and that allows him to drag ‘The Reaper’ down to the floor. Reinier de Ridder is trying to flatten Robert Whittaker out now and improve his position. Bobby Knuckles is using a closed guard to help prevent any really damage from coming down on him. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Abu Dhabi main event begins and Reinier de Ridder once again finds a home for that big knee up the middle. He chases Robert Whittaker down and runs into a big punch! De Ridder hits the deck. Whittaker jumps on him with ground and pound. ‘RDR’ is in survival mode. He tries to throw his legs up. Whittaker patiently looks for a kill shot, but De Ridder manages to get up and return to his feet. Whittaker with a nice 1-2. De Ridder shoots in and scores a big double leg takedown. Reinier looks to pass and setup an arm triangle. He gives up on that and proceeds to unload ground and pound until the horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Abu Dhabi headliner begins and Reinier de Ridder is once again able to find a home for that big knee up the middle in the early moments. He clinches Robert Whittaker against the fence and gets the body lock. He tries to drag ‘The Reaper’ down, but Whittaker manages to stay on his feet. The former UFC champion breaks free to distance but looks exhausted. ‘RDR’ dives on an ankle pick and uses that to press Whittaker right back against the cage. De Ridder with some good jabs. Whittaker swings and misses with a wild right hand over the top. ‘RDR’ looks to force the clinch. Robert Whittaker slams him with an uppercut and is able to get back to distance. Reinier de Ridder with another good knee and then a left hand to close out round four.

The fifth and final round begins and it could be all tied up at 2 rounds a piece headed into this final five minutes. Reinier de Ridder quickly forces the clinch. Robert Whittaker rips the body. De Ridder responds with some body shots of his own and then a knee to the thigh. ‘RDR’ tries to drop down for a takedown, but Whittaker blocks that. Reinier loads up on the knee again, but this time it misses. He shoots in for a single leg, but Whittaker is able to hop around and stay on his feet before escaping the hold. ‘RDR’ with a good jab and then an overhand right. He misses with a knee but is able to get off some nice body punches. Whittaker looks to return fire, but ‘RDR’ ducks under those shots and forces a body clinch to close out the fight.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Robert Whittaker by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Who would you like to see De Ridder fight next following his split decision victory over Whittaker this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?