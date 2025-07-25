‘It was the right time’ for Dustin Poirier to retire, says renowned UFC coach

Did Dustin Poirier retire at the right time?

While Poirier put up the type of fight you would expect even when his back was against the wall, he didn’t end his career with three wins over “Blessed.” Poirier’s coach Mike Brown spoke to MMAFighting.com and admitted he feels the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion has done all he can in pro MMA competition.

“It was the right time,” Brown said. “Maybe in some ways had he won, it might bother him more to want to keep fighting. Even thought he was out, he was like maybe I should keep going, maybe that would be in his head. Right? Like I’m not sure. Maybe it was good for him that he had an exciting fight but didn’t get the ‘W.’ Maybe it was good for his psyche to accept that it’s time to move on.

“Because maybe had he knocked Max out or something, maybe it would bother him that he’s retiring too early or something like this. He’s obviously one of the best lightweights of all time. His resume is incredible and all that. But it was time. It’s good for him. He’s made a great life for himself.”

Poirier will now focus on life outside of fighting, and part of that is raising his daughter, Parker. Recently, Parker made her father a custom “Best Dad Ever” championship, which is a play on the BMF Championship that Poirier was fighting for in his final bout.