Pros react after Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a key middleweight contest featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Whittaker (26-9 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC 308 last October. Prior to that setback, ‘The Reaper’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov respectively.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder (21-2 MMA) had entered today’s bout sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO over Bo Nickal this past May in Iowa. The former ONE champion had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2024, having earned stoppage wins in all three of those contests.

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Robert Whittaker got off to a strong start, using his speed and angles to get the better of his opponent in the opening five minutes. However, Reinier de Ridder was able to battle back in round two, this after landing a big knee and then a takedown. The third round was absolutely hectic; Whittaker dropped De Ridder with a right hand and almost finished him off with ground and pound. Yet, despite the onslaught, ‘RDR’ was able to whether the storm before ultimately taking top position in the late stages of the round. The final two rounds were closely contested, with De Ridder landing his big knee and some body shots, while Whittaker worked to keep the fight standing while dishing out some good combinations. After 25 minutes of action, ‘RDR’ was awarded the split decision win.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Reinier de Ridder def. Robert Whittaker by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Whittaker vs. De Ridder’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Reinier de Ridder defeating Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi:

